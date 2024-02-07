Mo'Nique Tells Shannon Sharpe She Couldn't Watch "Undisputed" For Two Days After Skip Bayless Disrespected Him

Mo'Nique became the latest star to grace the leather couches of Club Shay Shay and she began her time on the show by going after Skip Bayless. She explained that after Bayless disrespected Sharpe live on air. Mo'Nique told Sharpe that she respected him for not "snatching Bayless across the table" but that she had been unable to watch the Undisputed for two days. She was only able to come back to the show after her husband sat her down and reminded her Sharpe could have ended Bayless if he had wanted to.

Sharpe left Undisputed abruptly after the NBA Finals last summer. While neither party has formally sat down and fully explained what happened, there appeared to be several factors in play. Sharpe appeared to have reached his tolerance for Bayless' abrasive and often inflammatory style. Meanwhile, Bayless appeared eager to have the show revolve around him once more.

Shannon Sharpe Unbothered By Undisputed Fallout

Meanwhile, as recently as this week, Sharpe revealed just how unbothered by the fallout of his exit from Undisputed he was. Shannon Sharpe has said he "ain't sweating" the turbulence that has surrounded his career over the past 12 months. "I got more subs than Undisputed. You look at the talent they got now... We're out here launching a new podcast. I ain't sweating it, I'm fine. My agent? He tells me - don't worry about it. Your next contract will make up for what you lost. I'm doing just fine," Sharpe told Chad Johnson.

Of course, Sharpe then took his various products to a host of other platforms while moving his punditry to ESPN. First Take, which already held a commanding viewership lead over Undisputed, then pulled clear away from its FS1 rival. Bayless tried to compensate with Hall of Famer NFLers and Lil Wayne, but the viewership had long left with Sharpe.

