Antonio Brown Goes Off On Shannon Sharpe For Lamar Jackson Criticism

Antonio Brown has gone after Shannon Sharpe for his criticism of Lamar Jackson on First Take. "Sharpe a rainbow 🌈 he dont respect real players #CTESPN," Brown wrote. Furthermore, the disgraced wide receiver's tweet saw him firing off two separate insults at the Hall of Famer in just eight words. The notion that Shannon Sharpe is gay is a long-time insult levied at the former tight end. Meanwhile, there is also the implication that Shannon isn't a real player, which is wild given that his career receiving yards despite not being a true receiver is less than 2000 behind former WR1 Brown.

Brown was responding to an old clip of Sharpe chastising Jackson for his physical play and "reckless behavior" at a charity event last year. The point that the post Brown was responding to was that Sharpe, who was very critical of Jackson after the AFC Championship Game, had always been biased against Jackson. Do you agree with Brown? Let us know in the comments.

Elsewhere, Brown recently announced that he was starting a podcast with Chandler Jones, with the project being called CTESPN. Brown followed up the announcement with a series of inflammatory posts on X, formerly Twitter promoting some of the "features" of CTESPN. This included declaring a "Cracker of the Month" and musing on how the NFL was conspiring to get a ring. It's unclear where the podcast will be airing or what the show's full content will be like. However, given the personalities involved, it will certainly be one to watch out for. Given Brown's early posts, it appears that he is trying to emulate the vibe of something like It Is What It Is.

Furthermore, Brown was seen linking up with Jones shortly before Jones was arrested late last year. At the time, Jones suggested the idea of doing a podcast with Brown. "We gotta sit down and have a Kumbaya…call it CTE podcast! I love you too!" Jones wrote on X after AB sent some love his way. However, this came after Jones announced that he was taking a social media break to "hang with strippers". He also said that fans shouldn't "check me on my well being, they [the strippers] got me."

