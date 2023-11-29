Antonio Brown's Keke Palmer Name Drop Was Just Lyrical Brainstorming, Ex-NFLer Claims

Antonio Brown has asked people not to "spin his words" after namedropping Keke Palmer in a series of raunchy tweets. "These all are rap lyrics. Please do not spin my words. Spin your money 💰. Ima Rappa," Brown wrote a few hours after a collection of tweets went viral. The posts in question referred to running a woman "like the Olympics", referring to the colloquial group sex of "running a train". The one that got people in arms concerning Palmer read "I don’t drink Arnold PALMERS I sip Keke Palmer Ya dig".

However, the former wide receiver did double down on his lust for Palmer. "I love @KekePalmer🤩. This is me creatively thinking of rap bars by the way is she Keke Single$." Brown has been very active of late, seemingly trying to bait his former QB, Tom Brady. "I just f-ck Tom bihhhhh," Antonio Brown wrote the day after Thanksgiving. It was part of a bizarre string of tweets in which Brown quoted Kanye and also claimed to have Alzheimer's. Brady was reportedly instrumental in bringing Brown to the Buccaneers in 2020. However, Brown's tenure only lasted a season and a half before his explosive exit from the team.

Antonio Brown Compares Himself To Draymond Green

Elsewhere, Brown recently compared himself to Draymond Green. "Draymond Green in Antonio Brown" was the simple post that Brown made on X, formerly Twitter. Brown is likely alluding to the notion that both men are/were "unfairly targeted" or demonized by their respective leagues. Brown, due to his position on the offense, was never given the label of being a dirty player. However, he does believe himself to have been essentially run out of the league for his on- and off-field antics. Meanwhile, Green has long carried the dirty player label with him. Furthermore, that notoriety has been helped by incidents such as punching Jordan Poole and stamping on Domantas Sabonis.

In this latest incident, Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected less than two minutes into a recent in-season tournament matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves. The brawl broke out after Thompson and McDaniels clashed in transition. McDaniels pulled on Thompson's jersey while the latter contested for a long rebound and the pair remained tangled up amid the ensuing breakaway. The two proceeded to start fighting, leading to a game-stopping brawl. Amid the chaos, Green was seen putting Rudy Gobert in a headlock.

