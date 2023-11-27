Keke Palmer Jokes About Recent Public Drama With Soul Train Awards Skit

Over the weekend, Keke Palmer hosted the Soul Train Awards. As with many award shows the biggest story of the night was the prizes given out. SZA, who has had a spectacular 2023, unsurprisingly led the way taking home 4 awards. Usher and Victoria Money were right behind her pulling in 3 and 2 wins respectively. There were also highlight performances from artists like Coco Jones, Janelle Monae, and T-Pain.

But for those who have been following the drama in Palmer's life recently, it was a skit she participated in that got the most attention. In the skit, she speaks to her mother on the phone about watching her young son while she hosts the show. While fans had mixed reactions in terms of how funny it was, many were just surprised she was willing to joke about the family drama at all. "One thing about Keke….she gon turn any tragedy into a joke and get a bag," one of the top comments on a repost of the clip reads. Check out the full skit below.

Keke Palmer And Her Mom Team Up For Soul Train Skit

The drama between Keke Palmer and her former boyfriend Darius Jackson began somewhat innocuously earlier this year. Jackson found himself in trouble with fans online after he commented on the outfit that Palmer wore to an Usher concert. But earlier this month, the situation got much more serious. Only a few weeks ago it emerged that Palmer was filing a restraining order against Jackson and seeking sole custody of their child.

Both were granted to Palmer temporarily shortly after filing. That's likely because of some of the allegations and evidence that emerged afterward. Palmer accused Jackson of repeated acts of physical abuse. She claimed to have text messages and security camera footage backing up her accusations. What do you think of Keke Palmer addressing her public family drama with a new skit? Did you think the skit was funny? Let us know in the comment section below.

