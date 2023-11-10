Sarunas J. Jackson Responds To Keke Palmer’s Custody Battle Allegations

Earlier today, HNHH reported that Keke Palmer has filed for full custody of her child with ex, Darius Jackson. The ongoing custody battle between Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson over their eight-month-old son, Leodis, has taken a new twist. Now Sarunas J. Jackson, Darius's brother, responded to the allegations. Keke Palmer recently filed for full physical custody of their child, along with a restraining order against Darius Jackson, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse. Sarunas J. Jackson, known for his role on Insecure, took to social media to share his thoughts on the situation. In a now-deleted tweet, he shed light on his perspective, calling the situation "disgusting" and "vile."

In the tweet, Sarunas wrote: "The most disgusting, vile, abusive, manipulative person I have EVER encountered in my entire life .. Abuses almost everyone. Y'all will see. Just send positive energy to the babies.. Any child in the middle of something like this does not deserve it at all. Wow. So damn sad." His response on social media revealed the emotional turmoil and complexity of the situation.

Sarunas Jackson's Tweet Is Now Deleted

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson's relationship has been the subject of public scrutiny since the birth of their son, Leodis. The couple's decision to part ways raised eyebrows, and it didn't take long for the situation to escalate into a legal battle for custody. In her petition for full physical custody, Keke Palmer accused Darius Jackson of physical and emotional abuse, leaving many concerned about the well-being of their young child. She also sought a restraining order against Jackson to ensure her and Leodis' safety.

Sarunas J. Jackson's comments highlight the emotional toll this situation has taken on the family, as well as his concern for the well-being of Leodis and any child caught in the middle of such a contentious legal battle. The public response to Sarunas Jackson's deleted tweet has been mixed, with some offering support and sympathy while others remain divided. "Put an @ on it or hush…trying to stick up for his brother not gone change the fact Keke filled for full custody & if they so grown why run to the internet ???" one person commented. "I have never heard a foul thing about KeKe and I’m not about to believe boys that run their mouth on the internet every chance they get!" another said.

