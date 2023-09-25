Keke Palmer Refuses To Clarify Relationship Status With Darius Jackson

One of the biggest viral beefs of the summer centered around Keke Palmer. The multi-talented celeb turned up to an Usher concert in a slightly revealing fit that she probably didn't expect to be the flashpoint for a massive debate online. Videos made the round online of her at the show which her boyfriend Darius Jackson had some thoughts about. He expressed some issues with the nature of her outfit saying that she shouldn't dress as revealing since she's a mother. That led to Keke clapping back about her right to dress however she pleases.

Hundreds of celebrities from across the pop culture spectrum weighed in on the debate even including Usher himself. Since then, the pairs present and future have been repeatedly called into question. Jackson temporarily privated much of his social media and when he returned to Instagram pictures of him and Palmer had been removed. Things got even spicier when Usher recruited Palmer to play opposite him in a music video that had obvious parallels to the original drama. Since then, the pair have continued to be coy about the nature of their relationship.

Read More: Keke Palmer & Usher Collaborating On “Boyfriend” Music Video After Sultry Las Vegas Serenade

Keke Palmer Doesn't Clarify Her Relationship Status

Now Keke Palmer has appeared on an episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna where she was given the opportunity to expand on her relationship with Darius Jackson. “I’m going to take a page out of Beyoncé’s book: Mind y’all’s business,” Palmer responded. The reference to Beyonce is fitting as the singer has managed to achieve an incredibly private life despite her overwhelming star power.

There have been a few times in the past month that Palmer and Jackson have been together. He was present when she celebrated her birthday at the end of August. Just a week later the pair were together in attendance at a Beyonce concert, sparking even more questions. What do you think of Keke Palmer's continued refusal to share any info on her relationship status with Darius Jackson? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Usher Reflects On Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Drama: “We Just Keep It Light”

[Via]