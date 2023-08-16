Darius Jackson Moving On From Keke Palmer After Usher Drama

It was just a few months ago that everything was fine for Darius Jackson and Keke Palmer. The pair have a child together and seemed like all was going very well, until Keke attended an Usher concert. The viral drama that resulted from her revealing dress got everyone’s attention and spawned weeks’ worth of news. Since then, both Jackson and Palmer have been non-committal in their answers whenever the drama comes up in interviews. But now a new People magazine report is claiming that Jackson has moved on.

“Darius is focused on an acting career and wants to put the drama behind him,” a source close to Jackson told People. In regards to the pair’s child together, it seems like there will still be a commitment to co-parenting. “You don’t have to be in the same household to be good parents,” a source close to Jackson also said. Jackson hasn’t spoken publicly much about the drama but fans did find a recording of him from before it happened pretty interesting. In the clip, he claims that he holds Palmer to a “perfect standard” something that felt extra fitting in light of his critique of her outfit choice.

Darius Jackson And Keke Palmer May Be Done

For her part, Keke Palmer hasn’t been necessarily quiet about the drama. Just today she starred in a music video for Usher’s new song “Boyfriend.” The track and video are both full of obvious references to the drama. From the hook making reference to a seemingly analogous situation to the fact that the music video also takes place in Vegas, it isn’t particularly subtle.

Fan response to the video has been divided just like the response to the original story. Many are calling the move corny and too on the nose. while others think it definitively ended the beef in Palmer’s favor. What do you think of Darius Jackson reportedly moving on from Keke Palmer? Let us know in the comment section below.

