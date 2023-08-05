Usher Reflects On Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Drama: “We Just Keep It Light”

They say that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but unfortunately, the age of social media makes that nearly impossible – especially for celebrities. While in Sin City several weeks ago, new mom Keke Palmer dropped by Usher’s residency in a stunning, sheer dress that showed off her naturally enhanced body. The R&B crooner picked the former child star as his guest of honour that evening, beautifully serenading Palmer as she grinned from ear to ear and soaked up every bit of his attention.

Before long, videos of the steamy moment began floating around social media. There, the Chicago native’s baby daddy, Darius Jackson, caught sight of them and quickly threw shade at Palmer for her outfit. What followed that was nothing short of chaos, and though the buzz has obviously since died down, Usher was still happy to share his thoughts on the situation during a new interview with PEOPLE. “I think everybody’s vision or a version of what they felt happened there just leads you back to just really having a good time in Las Vegas. And that’s what I hope came out of it,” he told the outlet.

Usher and Keke Palmer Couldn’t Quite Keep Their Antics in Vegas

“Every night I’m thinking about how the world now is going to react to this moment that I’ll have with whoever I’m choosing to sing to. But it was a pop moment, and it was fun to have at least a conversation going and we just keep it light. I don’t see anything negative happening in Las Vegas,” the Texas-born performer added. He also addressed those online calling him a “domestic terrorist” in good humour, saying, “The internet is [wild]. You can’t beat the internet.”

Elsewhere in his discussion with PEOPLE, Usher spoke plenty about his new collaboration with 21 Sav and Summer Walker, “Good Good.” If you haven’t heard that yet, tap in at the link below. For more HNHH release recommendations, you can find our weekly Fire Emoji playlist update here.

