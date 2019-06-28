people magazine
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Opens Up About Her Drug Dealing PastJada Pinkett Smith is putting it all on the table.By Tallie Spencer
- RelationshipsUsher Reflects On Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson Drama: "We Just Keep It Light"While chatting with "PEOPLE," Usher also had plenty to say about his new "Good Good" collab with Summer Walker and 21 Savage.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsChilli & Usher: TLC Singer Stayed In Contact With R&B Star During His MarriageChilli told "PEOPLE" that she and Usher would often reconnect during periods when they were both single.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsAngel Reese Talks Life Changes In New InterviewAngel Reese got honest in a recent interview.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureLance Reddick's Family Disputes Cause Of DeathLance Reddick's family has called his listed cause of death "wholly incosistent."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureCaptain America Named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive"Chris Evans jokes that his "mom will be so happy" upon finding out about his prestigious new title.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMichael B. Jordan Is "Extremely Happy" With Lori HarveyThe actor shared that he's usually a private person & talked about why he decided to go public with his relationship with the model.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Named PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive: "It's A Cool Feeling"The actor said the women in his family are "proud of this one."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Explains "Magnetic Attraction" To Jeezy & Feeling "Safe" With HimShe can't get enough.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohn Legend Makes Fun Of Himself After "PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2019" HonorY'all lovin' Legend like that?By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsWendy Williams Checks Bow Wow For Ciara Diss, Calls Him Out For "Tippy Toes" PhotoDid Wendy just low-key shade Erica Mena?By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJermaine Dupri Refutes Sexist Accusations: "I Never Said All Female Rappers"The hip hop CEO clarifies his recent comments.By Erika Marie
- MusicAri Lennox Delivers Freestyle Diss At Jermaine Dupri Over His "Sexist Remarks"Ari Lennox stands above the rest in her contempt of Jermaine Dupri.By Devin Ch
- MusicJermaine Dupri Says Ludacris Wanted To Be On So So Def & Used To Toss CDs Over His GateThat's not the craziest thing someone has done to get Dupri's attention.By Erika Marie
- MusicWillow Smith Struggled After "Whip My Hair" & Admits To Self-HarmingAs a young girl, she wanted to make music, but she wasn't prepared for fame.By Erika Marie