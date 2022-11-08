PEOPLE Magazine made some serious waves on Monday (November 7) when they shared an exciting announcement with the world – Chris Evans has been named as the publication’s “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2022.

After his fellow Marvel star Paul Rudd earned the impressive accolade last year (even with the rumours that this year’s cover star had won), Captain America himself is ready to take on the teasing that often comes along with receiving such an honour.

Chris Evans attends the “The Gray Man” Netflix Special Screening at Zoopalast on July 18, 2022 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” the 41-year-old joked during an interview with the publication. “It’s ripe for harassment.” He added, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.

Evans’ mom, Lisa, confirmed to PEOPLE that she wasn’t surprised in the slightest to learn of Chris’ success. As for his younger self, The Gray Man actor shared that he would be “pumped” to learn his future fate. “This would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at,” he said.

“This whole thing is tough to be interviewed about,” he admitted to the outlet during their chat. “It feels like a weird form of humble bragging.”

He may feel awkward bragging about it, but the Boston-born entertainer’s fans have been having a field day hyping him up all across social media.

“I can’t believe that today Chris Evans talked about politics and later he is considered the sexiest man alive. The perfect balance,” one Twitter user wrote late last night.

Another added, “And we KNOW this! Hey @ChrisEvans, I’ll be stopping by to get my issue autographed. Don’t act brand new like you don’t know nobody!”

Are you surprised that Captain America was named 2022’s Sexiest Man Alive by PEOPLE? Sound off in the comments, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

I can't believe that today chris evans talked about politics and later he is considered the sexiest man alive the perfect balance pic.twitter.com/uesAra72Ir — Lexi 🍩 (@landoughnuts) November 8, 2022

big day for chris evans’ enthusiasts pic.twitter.com/d0rqtZgvNr — nyx (@cevansdumptruck) November 8, 2022

And we KNOW this! 🫦



Hey @ChrisEvans, I’ll be stopping by to get my issue autographed. Don’t act brand new like you don’t know nobody! 😂#TwitterBae https://t.co/aMZm830cjH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 8, 2022

[Via]