captain america
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth of the Film StarExplore the journey of Anthony Mackie, from stage to stardom, and discover how his career choices have led to his net worth in 2023.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureChris Evans Net Worth 2023: What Is The Movie Star Worth?The captivating trajectory of Chris Evans: Charting the journey of a superhero, both on-screen and off, with a massive net worth.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureDon Cheadle Movies: The Award-Winner's BestDon Cheadle is an acclaimed actor with an impressive list of credits. Let's look at a few of his best works, to date.By Victor Omega
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Offers Crucial Update On Captain AmericaThe MCU is going through big changes.By Emily Burr
- Pop CultureCaptain America Named People Magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive"Chris Evans jokes that his "mom will be so happy" upon finding out about his prestigious new title.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLizzo Shows Off Her Derriere In String BikiniLizzo is yet again flaunting her bodacious body.
By Lawrencia Grose
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Signs On For Disney, Marvel's "Captain America 4": ReportBuzz about this film first began earlier this year.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLizzo Warns Fans Not To "Drink & DM" After Messaging Chris EvansLizzo says she drunkenly slid into Chris Evans' DMs recently.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMarvel Comics Reveals The Next Captain America Will Be A Gay TeenagerMarvel Comics announces Aaron Fischer, an openly gay teenager, will be debut as a new iteration of Captain America when "The United States of Captain America" releases in June.By Joshua Robinson
- MoviesKevin Feige Confirms Chris Evans Will Not Reprise Role Of Captain AmericaAccording to Kevin Feige, Chris Evans is not returning to the MCU any time soon.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"The Falcon And The Winter Soldier" Will Set Up At Least Three Future MCU ProjectsThere are so many new titles, it could be anything.By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop Culture"Avengers" Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, & Chris Evans Praise Boy Who Saved Sister From Dog AttackAvengers Assemble!By Karlton Jahmal
- TVMarvel's "The Falcon & The Winter Soldier" Gets First PosterThe titular heroes stand tall. By Mitch Findlay