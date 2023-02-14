Emily Burr
- TVAdrian Holmes Reveals How Will Smith's Oscars Slap Affected "Bel-Air"Adrian Holmes says he "wasn't too worried" that Will Smith's behavior would hurt ratings on the Peacock series.By Emily Burr
- MoviesMark Hamill Stars In Bert Kreischer's "The Machine" Trailer: WatchMark Hamill is back.By Emily Burr
- MoviesRegina Hall Gives An Update On "Girls Trip 2"The movie has been delayed for quite some time.By Emily Burr
- MoviesCamila Cabello Cast In Chiwetel Ejiofor’s "Rob Peace"Camila Cabello will star alongside Jay Will, Mary J. Blige and Chiwetel Ejiofor. By Emily Burr
- TVMo'Nique Teases Her Latest Netflix Comedy Special"My Name is Mo'Nique" will stream on Netflix this spring. By Emily Burr
- MoviesAlec Baldwin Pleads Not Guilty In "Rust" CaseAlec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty in the "Rust" case, thus waiving his mandated court appearance on Friday. By Emily Burr
- MoviesLiam Neeson Rejected James Bond Role Because Of His WifeNeeson was offered the role of James Bond in the 90s, but the final decision came down to his wife. By Emily Burr
- TVWill Smith Slap Reportedly Forced The Oscars To Create A Crisis TeamWill Smith had The Oscars scrambling.By Emily Burr
- TVLizzo Played A Cookie Flute On "Sesame Street"Lizzo brought her talents to Sesame StreetBy Emily Burr
- TV"The Mandalorian" Season 4 Gets Massive UpdateEven prior to the network's Season 4 confirmation, Jon Favreau is ahead of the game. By Emily Burr
- MoviesJason Momoa Might Exit "Aquaman" Due To "Terrible" ScriptA reliable insider says Momoa wants to leave the character of "Aquaman" behind after terrible sequel test-screenings. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey" Surprises At The Box OfficeDespite negative reviews, "Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey" makes marks at the box office. By Emily Burr
- MoviesOrlando Bloom Discusses His Future In "Pirates Of The Caribbean"Fans would love to have him back.By Emily Burr
- MoviesJames Cameron To Direct Hiroshima Movie Before "Avatar 4"Even with the next three Avatar films already in the works, Cameron has exciting additional plans.By Emily Burr
- EntertainmentRobert Downey Jr.'s MCU Fate RevealedFans have been wondering about RDJ's fate.By Emily Burr
- MoviesAnthony Mackie Offers Crucial Update On Captain AmericaThe MCU is going through big changes.By Emily Burr
- TVPaul Rudd Explains Why He Shouldn't Have Been In The "Friends" FinalePaul Rudd had some interesting thoughts on his inclusion in "Friends."By Emily Burr
- MoviesZach Galifianakis Cast In Disney’s Live-Action "Lilo & Stitch"Zach Galifianakis has officially joined the cast of the live-action "Lilo & Stitch" remake. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Ant-Man 3" Almost Had Lucas Grant Play The Wasp's Son"Quantumania" would have been drastically different if Hope van Dyne had a son. By Emily Burr
- MoviesDisney Global Box Office Hits $1 Billion In 2023"Avatar: The Way of Water" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" set the global box office to $1 billion just two months into the year. By Emily Burr
- TVAngus Cloud From "Euphoria" Allegedly Involved In Hit-And-RunThe "Euphoria" actor allegedly drove off to a parking lot, then drove away. By Emily Burr
- Movies"The Marvels" Gets A New Release DateThe film's release date has been pushed back from July 2023 to the Fall. By Emily Burr
- TVLiam Neeson Reveals Why "Star Wars" Has Lost Its AllureThe "Star Wars" actor says there’s so many spinoffs of the series, that it's becoming diluted. By Emily Burr
- TVTravis Kelce To Make "SNL" Hosting DebutThe Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, will make his "SNL" hosting debut. By Emily Burr
- MoviesEminem Almost Had Mark Wahlberg's Role In "The Fighter"The entire movie could have had a different vibe.By Emily Burr
- TV"Snowfall" Honored John Singleton In Its Final Season: Here's HowThe cast discussed John Singleton's legacy at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for the season six premiere. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Box Office Expectations Revealed"Quantumania" is set to set off Phase Five and do even better than the previous Ant-Man films in the MCU. By Emily Burr
- MoviesJonathan Majors "Walked Out" Of His First Marvel Meeting: DetailsIf Jonathan Majors had left the building, this phase of the MCU would be different in a big way. By Emily Burr
- TV"Power Book II: Ghost" Season 3 Trailer: WatchThe highly-anticipated trailer gives fans a glimpse into the third season of the hit drama series.By Emily Burr
- TV"South Park" Spoof Prince Harry & Meghan Markle In New EpisodeIn the second episode of the 26th season, "South Park" laces into Prince Harry and Megan Markle. By Emily Burr
- MoviesKeanu Reeves Returns In "John Wick: Chapter 4" TrailerWatch the trailer to see Keanu Reeves return for the franchise's fourth film, "John Wick: Chapter 4." By Emily Burr
- Movies"Fast X" Trailer Hits Impressive Numbers In Its First 72 HoursThe highly-anticipated "Fast X" trailer scored almost 300 million in three days. By Emily Burr
- MoviesJonathan Majors' Kang Is Marvel’s "Highest-Testing Villain" EverJonathan Majors' performance of Kang the Conquerer in "Quantumania" has promising testing results. By Emily Burr
- MoviesTom Holland's Spider-Man Will Return To The MCU: DetailsTom Holland will continue to be a huge part of the MCU.By Emily Burr
- MoviesLady Gaga As Harley Quinn In "Joker: Folie À Deux," First LookTodd Phillips and Lady Gaga tease the first look at Lady Gaga's portrayal as Harley Quinn on Valentine's Day. By Emily Burr
- MoviesWill Smith's "I Am Legend" Sequel: Details ReleasedMichael B. Jordan and Will Smith will star in a sequel to the iconic 2007 film. By Emily Burr
- MoviesHalle Bailey And Disney Share New Trailer For "The Little Mermaid"The 30-second preview showcases many more hints as to what's to come in "The Little Mermaid."By Emily Burr
- Movies"Avatar 2" And "Titanic" Fight For Third Spot On All-Time Box Office ChartJames Cameron continues to be box office royalty. By Emily Burr
- Movies"Rust" To Continue Filming, Will Honor Halyna HutchinsHalyna Hutchins' memory will be honored.By Emily Burr
- MoviesBryan Cranston Would Do A "Malcolm In The Middle" MovieBryan Cranston says he would be down "if it was a great idea." By Emily Burr