- Original ContentNBA YoungBoy "I Rest My Case" Album Review"I Rest My Case" is a solid and refreshing new offering from NBA YoungBoy, but it’s simply too derivative to stand on its own as a great album.By Joshua Robinson
- UncategorizedChaka Zulu’s Murder Case Has Reportedly StalledChaka Zulu’s lawyer gives an update on the music industry veteran’s impending murder case. By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJ. Prince Explains J. Prince Jr.’s Actions Following Takeoff’s PassingJ. Prince discusses Takeoff's passing and calls social media’s coverage of J. Prince Jr. “one of the biggest lies.”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentTrauma Tone Reflects On His First Beat Placement, Cites M.I.A. As A Dream Collaborator, & More For "On The Come Up"Trauma Tone formally introduces himself on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- TV"BMF" Season 2 Premiere Recap: "Family Dinner"“Pledge allegiance to the Black Mafia Family.”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentHollywood Cole Reflects On Producing For Lil Wayne, Drake, Dom Kennedy & More For "On The Come Up"Now, who else tryna F with Hollywood Cole? The multifaceted producer details his rise for HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.”By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureCardi B's Inflation Tweets Cause Twitter Rift, Rapper Claps BackCardi B responds to the social media backlash over her inflation tweets.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersKendrick Lamar Dominated Spotify's Rap Streams In 2022Kendrick Lamar's "Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers" reportedly garnered more streams on Spotify than any other rap album in 2022.
- Pop CultureCardi B Blasts High Grocery Store PricesFrustrated with the effects of inflation, Cardi recently tweeted, "You might as well eat outside !!”By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentGloss Up Details The Female Rap Scene In Memphis & “Don’t Play With Me” For “On The Come Up”Quality Control artist Gloss Up introduces herself for HotNewHipHop's "On The Come Up."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTrae Tha Truth Turns Himself In For Assault Charges Stemming From Z-Ro AltercationOn December 29, Trae Tha Truth turned himself into Houston authorities for assault charges related to his altercation with Z-Ro in August. He is currently out on bail.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsRae Sremmurd Drops New Sonny Digital-Produced Single, "Torpedo"The wait for "Sremm4Life" continues.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicTory Lanez' Alleged Jail Call To Kelsey Harris Leaks: ListenIn the leaked audio that's making its round around the internet, Tory Lanez repeatedly apologizes to Kelsey Harris and admits to being "too drunk."By Joshua Robinson
- MusicQuentin Miller Details Writing "R.I.C.O." & DJ Drama RelationshipQuentin Miller discusses “R.I.C.O.,” Drake, DJ Drama, and Meek Mill during his latest VladTV interview.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicYoung Scooter: Young Thug "Gone Be Home Before Summer"Young Scooter and Trae Tha Truth show support for Young Thug ahead of his RICO trial.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentTop 15 Hottest Freestyles of 2022Here are HNHH’s top 15 freestyles of 2022.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureDruski Flirts With Ice Spice On "Coulda Been Records"Druski shoots his shot at the rising "Bikini Bottom" rapper.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Shares "Perc 10" From New "Lost Files" MixtapeThe popular PlayboyXO-produced NBA YoungBoy leak is finally available on streaming services.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicUnfoonk Can't Say "Slatt," "Slime" & Other YSL-Related Slang: ReportUnfoonk details the strict recording stipulations of his plea deal.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBrittany Renner Calls List Of Past Sexual Partners "Repulsive"Brittany Renner discusses soul ties and spiritual unification in her latest interview.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicGhostface Killah Sets The Record Straight On Speculated Raekwon BeefGhostface laughs off the Raekwon beef that’s prominently featured in Hulu’s “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”By Joshua Robinson
- MusicJoe Budden Reacts To EJ King's Tory Lanez Trial RecapJoe Budden reacts to EJ King’s post-court Instagram dump.
- Original ContentDesiigner’s Only Getting “Bigger & Bigger”: The Former G.O.O.D Music Signee Details Debut Studio Album, “Cruel Winter” Sessions, & Potential Christmas MusicDesiigner joins HNHH’s 12 Days of Christmas to discuss his recent string of singles, his long-awaited debut studio album, legendary G.O.O.D. Music experiences, and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicGunna Released From Jail: Hip-Hop ReactsRoddy Ricch, Kid Cudi, Jacquees, and more celebrate Gunna's release from jail.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicSZA Confirms Plastic Surgery Rumors On "SOS"SZA addresses BBL and plastic surgery rumors on “SOS” and “Conceited.”By Joshua Robinson
- MusicCardi B Reveals Anxiety Has Prevented Her From Releasing New MusicCardi B opens up about her struggles with anxiety.By Joshua Robinson
- Original ContentB-Lovee Details The Value Of Hard Work, Talks Bronx Drill Origins & More In "On The Come Up"B-Lovee joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of "On The Come Up" where he breaks down Bronx's drill scene, his influences, and more.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsA$AP Rocky & Takeoff Deliver On Metro Boomin's "Feel The Fiyaaaah"The soulful penultimate track of Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains boasts an A$AP Rocky feature and an incredible posthumous performance from Takeoff.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicPusha T’s Unbelievable Jay-Z “Hell Hath No Fury” Story ResurfacesOn the 16th anniversary of the Clipse’s “Hell Hath No Fury,” a decade-old Pusha T interview has reminded fans of the album’s uncanny connection to Jay-Z’s “Kingom Come.”By Joshua Robinson
- MusicMetro Boomin Reveals Tracklist For “Heroes & Villains”In the lead-up to the release of his sophomore studio album, Metro Boomin has shared the official tracklist for “Heroes & Villains” and revealed some of the album’s featured artists.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDrake Shares His Shocking Spotify Wrapped ResultsDrake's most streamed artist of 2022 may surprise you.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicHomixide Gang Stuns In Its Opium Debut, “Homixide Lifestyle”Opium’s Homixide Gang has unleashed “Homixide Lifestyle,” complete with guest features from Biggaveli, Destroy Lonely, Ken Carson, and 5unna.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKendrick Lamar Reveals The Deeper Meaning Of “We Cry Together”At a recent private screening of the “We Cry Together” short film, Kendrick Lamar details the creation process of the theatrical Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers deep cut.By Joshua Robinson
- ReviewsRoddy Ricch "Feed Tha Streets 3" ReviewLess than a full year after the release of his polarizing sophomore album, Roddy Ricch returns with the third installment of his fan-favorite “Feed Tha Streets” mixtape series.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsLil Wayne's New Young Money Lineup Debuts With "Bars On I-95" FreestyleYoung Money artists Euro, Mellow Rackz, Yaj Kader, Jay Jones, and Drizzy P make a major appearance on Bars On I-95By Joshua Robinson
- MusicBeyoncé's Third "Renaissance" Could Be A Jay-Z Collab Album: ReportElon Musk's Twitter antics may have just led to a major info leak about Beyoncé's highly anticipated "RENAISSANCE" sequels.By Joshua Robinson
- SongsFousheé Fuels The Hype For “softCORE” With Lil Uzi Vert-Assisted “Spend The Money”Ahead of the release of "softCORE," Fousheé and Lil Uzi Vert connect for "spend the money." By Joshua Robinson