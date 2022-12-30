Seven months have passed since Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee officially announced their long-awaited fourth studio album, Sremm4Life. The lauded sibling duo hasn’t reunited on wax for a full-length project since their ambitious triple album SR3MM in 2018. While many fans hoped Rae Sremmurd’s fourth joint outing would arrive in 2022, that no longer appears to be the case.

Fortunately, Rae Sremmurd spent the last several months releasing several singles, including “Denial,” “Community D**k,” and “Finger Food.” Now, Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi are back with their latest banger, “Torpedo” — right on time for New Music Friday.

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 19: Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi of the Group Rae Sremmurd Perform onstage during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

With the release of “Torpedo,” Rae Sremmurd is one step closer to Sremm4Life.

“Torpedo” boasts thumping, synth-fueled production from Sonny Digital, and in contrast to contemporary rap singles, it’s not a short record. Clocking in at a four-minute runtime, the Tulepo, Mississippi duo’s latest release is a vibe that slowly creeps over you. Swae Lee and Jxmmi’s chemistry is still on point, too. As expected, the former holds down the melodies while the latter comes through with the bars. Tempo-wise, it is slower than most of Rae Sremmurd’s pre-album singles, “Torpedo” is still a worthy offering ahead of Sremm4Life.

Quotable Lyrics

We off a lil’ Reposado (Reposado)

She slurpin’ me like Maggiano’s

Black chains, Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

Chasin’ that chicken no Roscoe’s

Said he talkin’ that check, mi hablo

Got a couple of cribs like Pablo

Louboutins steppin’ on rojo (Red)

You know I left with the right ho (Yeah)

She said I’m country like Joe Dirt (Joe Dirt)

In the Lambo truck, I bet she go berzerk (Skrr)

If I flex on you niggas, it’s gon’ hurt (Gon’ hurt)

I’m a martian like Wayne, I ain’t on Earth (I ain’t from this Earth)

Check out the official Matt Swinsky and Medet Shayakhmetov-directed visuals below.

After listening to “Torpedo,” are you looking forward to Rae Sremmurd’s forthcoming studio album? Let us know what you want from Sremm4Life in the comment section below.

