- SongsAsher Roth Drops New Single "Dimma (Last Chance U)"Asher Roth reflects on growing older in his new single, "Dimma (Last Chance U)."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUsher Calls Being Single "The Hardest Thing" He's "Ever Had To Do"Wasn't it telling the woman that he loves that he's having a baby with a woman he barely even knows?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsKevin Gates Isn't Holding Anything Back On "I Don't Apologize"Kevin Gates isn't holding anything back as usual.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsSauce Walka Celebrates $10M+ Earnings With New "ONLY FANS" Single: StreamThe song follows Sauce's surprise cypher with Meek Mill and G Herbo that's currently going viral.OnlyBy Hayley Hynes
- TVKim Kardashian's Single Status Since Pete Davidson Split Has Her Feeling ProudKim K isn't ashamed to be without a man on her arm during this season of life.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTravis Scott Set To Drop New Single With The Weeknd And Bad Bunny On July 20The single will drop tomorrow night.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsKay Bandz Returns With "In My Bag" Single & Music VideoBandz is back with his first release of 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsChris Brown Gets Freaky In New Single "Summer Too Hot"Chris Brown has unveiled his newest track.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSnoop Dogg Scores His First Diamond Single, "California Gurls"The Katy Perry collab also had her make history as the female artist with the most diamond hits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLil Tjay Relives "June 22nd" In New SingleLil Tjay was shot one year ago today.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsKiller Mike Recruits Andre 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane For "Scientists & Engineers"Killer Mike grabs some fellow Atlanta legends for his new song. By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDoe Boy Thanks Ja Rule And J-Lo For Finally Clearing SampleSee what Doe Boy had to say after finally clearing the sample after a whole year.By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsG Herbo Seemingly Confirms Split From Taina Williams: "I'm Single"G Herbo confirmed that he's single in a post on his Instagram Story, Tuesday.By Cole Blake
- SongsCochise Drops New Single "KANEKI"Cochise has dropped the first single from his upcoming album.By Caroline Fisher
- SongsKayCyy Drops New Single With Gesaffelstein "Roll The Dice"The new song is part of the rapper's collaborative EP with French DJ Gesaffelstein.By Caroline Fisher
- Music VideosNicki Minaj Flexes Her Curves & Much More In "Red Ruby Da Sleeze" Music VideoAnother fire single means another fire music video from the Queen.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsSoFaygo Shares New Single "Ye" Ahead Of EP ReleaseSoFaygo has released a single from his new EP "GO+".By Caroline Fisher
- SongsLil Tecca Samples Brandy And Monica In New Track "Need Me"Lil Tecca's new single samples Brandy and Monica's 1998 hit, "The Boy Is Mine."By Caroline Fisher
- SongsJorja Smith Drops Soulful New Single "Little Things"Smith embraces flirtation and fleeting romance in her hypnotic new single.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian's Dating Life: Socialite Is "Putting Herself Out There" Again, According To SourceHer last romance was with 29-year-old Pete Davidson, though that ultimately fizzled out last August.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsDesiigner Taps A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "PMR"Desiigner and A Boogie connect on "PMR." By Aron A.
- SongsRory Taps Jay Electronica & Reggie For New Single "Enough"Jay Electronica and Reggie hold it down for Rory's new single, "Enough." By Aron A.
- Songs6lack Shares New Single "Fatal Attraction" Ahead Of New AlbumAhead of his new album, 6lack drops off his latest single, "Fatal Attraction."By Aron A.