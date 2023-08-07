Asher Roth Drops New Single “Dimma (Last Chance U)”

Asher Roth reflects on growing older in his new single, “Dimma (Last Chance U).”

BYCaroline Fisher
Asher Roth Drops New Single “Dimma (Last Chance U)”blur mask

Asher Roth has returned with a new single. The Pennsylvania-born rapper reflects on getting older in “Dimma (Last Chance U),” enlisting the help of Swedish producer Guala. The track is grounded by a fuzzy, laid-back beat and guided by introspective bars. A flowery piano accompaniment provides it with a dreamy, nostalgic edge. The 37-year-old spits about writing new music, smacking “a**,” and how life just gets harder when you grow up.

Roth is most well-know for his 2009 Asleep in the Bread Aisle track, “I Love College.” Last month, the rapper dropped “En Gratis,” which also features production from Guala. This latest track also follows his 2022 collaborative EP with Salt Lake City producer Heather Grey, Why’s It So Grey Out?

Read More: Logic Set To Produce New Asher Roth Project

“Dimma (Last Chance U)”

In July, Asher Roth sat down with Luke Bailey of the Fly Fidelity podcast, sharing some new details of his upcoming EP. Roth revealed that he’d be teaming up with Logic, who will reportedly be producing a lot of it. “He’s just got ridiculous beats, so there may actually be a world where he and I collaborate when he gets off the road and do a little joint,” Roth explained. “I don’t know how much rapping he’ll do, but it’ll be a lot of beats produced by him.

He went on to discuss some of the work he’s dropping ahead of the Logic-produced EP. “Samples are tricky,” he described, “but we will release a handful of more Soundcloud, nostalgic ‘Blog Era’ type joints to grease the wheel. And then, from there, I will release the follow-up to Why’s It So Grey Out? I am very happy with how it’s [turning] out… it’s honest.” Asher Roth is also scheduled to make his way around the U.S. later this month, with stops in Montana, Utah, California, and a slew of dates in Texas.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m only getting smarter, tried to diversify
Turns out writing raps is good for getting by
Killing time and getting high
At least the moments gеt memorialized
Wait, therе’s more to life? Man, I’m mortified

Read More: Asher Roth Used To Babysit Justin Bieber, Lived In Same Building As Scooter Braun

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.