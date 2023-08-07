Asher Roth Drops New Single “Dimma (Last Chance U)”

Asher Roth has returned with a new single. The Pennsylvania-born rapper reflects on getting older in “Dimma (Last Chance U),” enlisting the help of Swedish producer Guala. The track is grounded by a fuzzy, laid-back beat and guided by introspective bars. A flowery piano accompaniment provides it with a dreamy, nostalgic edge. The 37-year-old spits about writing new music, smacking “a**,” and how life just gets harder when you grow up.

Roth is most well-know for his 2009 Asleep in the Bread Aisle track, “I Love College.” Last month, the rapper dropped “En Gratis,” which also features production from Guala. This latest track also follows his 2022 collaborative EP with Salt Lake City producer Heather Grey, Why’s It So Grey Out?

“Dimma (Last Chance U)”

In July, Asher Roth sat down with Luke Bailey of the Fly Fidelity podcast, sharing some new details of his upcoming EP. Roth revealed that he’d be teaming up with Logic, who will reportedly be producing a lot of it. “He’s just got ridiculous beats, so there may actually be a world where he and I collaborate when he gets off the road and do a little joint,” Roth explained. “I don’t know how much rapping he’ll do, but it’ll be a lot of beats produced by him.”

He went on to discuss some of the work he’s dropping ahead of the Logic-produced EP. “Samples are tricky,” he described, “but we will release a handful of more Soundcloud, nostalgic ‘Blog Era’ type joints to grease the wheel. And then, from there, I will release the follow-up to Why’s It So Grey Out? I am very happy with how it’s [turning] out… it’s honest.” Asher Roth is also scheduled to make his way around the U.S. later this month, with stops in Montana, Utah, California, and a slew of dates in Texas.

Quotable Lyrics:

I’m only getting smarter, tried to diversify

Turns out writing raps is good for getting by

Killing time and getting high

At least the moments gеt memorialized

Wait, therе’s more to life? Man, I’m mortified

