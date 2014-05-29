It is not everyday that a hip-hop artist achieves worldwide success hailing from the state of Maryland, but recent Def Jam-signee Logic has overcome challenges his entire life. The mixed-race rapper who grew up with a drug-addicted mother and no father has, to date, released four positively reviewed mixtapes, been selected to the XXL Freshman list, and has toured alongside Kid Cudi, Big Sean, and Tyler the Creator. Since his first mixtape in 2010, Logic has collaborated with artists including Casey Veggies, King Chip, Jhené Aiko, Kid Ink, Dizzy Wright, Trinidad James, and Elijah Blake, as well as producers Don Cannon, No I.D., and Key Wane. In November 2013, Logic announced that he has been working with Hit-Boy on his debut album. He went on to reveal that he expects the album to drop in 2014. The highly anticipated album will feature production from Hit-Boy, No I.D., 6ix, and C-Sick.