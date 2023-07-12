Logic is someone that has been putting out a whole lot of music as of late. Overall, he is someone who has a very strong and dedicated fanbase. Although he has been clowned over the years, he seems to have matured as an artist. Consequently, many are starting to resonate with his music again. That was especially true of his latest project College Park, which was filled with a ton of massive features. Not to mention, he dropped three singles over the course of three weeks and they all featured unique sounds.

Now, however, it would appear as though Logic is about to embark on a new creative endeavor. In an episode of Fly Fidelity with Luke Bailey, former frat rapper Asher Roth spoke about what he has in store. A new EP is reportedly on the way, and to make things sweeter, Logic will be the one producing the entire thing. At the time of writing this, a release date for the project has not been revealed. However, it remains apparent that the EP is on the way, which will make fans very happy.

Logic x Asher Roth

A lot of fans remember Asher Roth from the “I Love College” days. However, throughout his career, he has become much more than that. He is constantly working on new music, and there is no doubt that this Logic-produced project will be a hit among fans. Not to mention, it is yet another instance of Logic showing off his creative endeavors. Whether it be rapping, writing books, or producing the albums of others, he is always working.

Additionally, we recently reported on how Logic became partnered up with Rubik’s Cube. He has always been an avid fan of the popular problem-solving device, so the partnership just made a lot of sense. Let us know your expectations for the Asher Roth project, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

