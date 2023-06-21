Logic is an artist who has been around for over a decade at this point. Overall, during this span, he has gone through a ton of different eras. Unfortunately, not all of these eras have worked in his favor. For instance, there was a time when people felt like all he was doing was corny raps. Although, there were those who knew what he was capable of thanks to his earlier work. Lately, with albums like College Park, Logic has gotten back to showing people just how talented he really is.

Throughout the past few months, he has been dropping new tracks here and there, and for the most part, they have gone over well. Subsequently, Logic has been looking to drop more, much to the delight of his supporters. At midnight last night, the artist came through with a new song called “Figure It Out,” and it is a massive departure from what we have heard from Logic in the past. Instead of some fast bars and uptempo beats, we actually get an Indie Rock and R&B fusion.

Logic Tries Something New

Throughout this new track, we get some truly beautiful guitar work that immediately sets the tone. Subsequently, Logic comes in with some sung lyrics where he showcases just how great of a singer he can be. The music video is set in a snowy wooded area, which creates a larger feeling of melancholy. Moreover, the lyrics are pretty sad here as Logic talks about a relationship that feels to be slipping away further and further.

If you like this style of music, then this is absolutely a must-listen. Hopefully, we get more songs like this from Logic, very soon. Even a whole album of this could be a great idea. Let us know what you think of “Figure It Out,” in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I thought you were the one for me

But it would seem it’s all just necessity

I’ve been thinkin’ ’bout this for some times

When I was yours and you were mine