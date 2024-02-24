new music
- SongsReal Bad Man & Lukah Tease Their Upcoming Album With "The Initiates Piece" Featuring Billy WoodsReal Bad Man already had an explosive year in '23 so this will be a great release without a doubt. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsArmand Hammer Team Up With Benjamin Booker On Lengthy New Track "Doves"The track was added to a new deluxe edition of "We Buy Diabetic Test Strips."By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLil Durk Doubles Down On Criticism Of XXLHe brought some signs with him to a recent show in Cleveland. By Lavender Alexandria
- MixtapesCasey Veggies Teams Up With Dylvinci For Some "Nostalgia"The California rapper teams up with a rising producer with tons of talent. By Zachary Horvath
- MixtapesGlaive Details His Personal Life Vividly On "A Bit Of A Made One"The now 18-year-old is letting his guard down. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBaby Keem Teases His Upcoming New AlbumThe album doesn't have an official release date yet.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsMaino & Young Thug Team Up For New Single, "Poetry"Young Thug and Maino star in the track's accompanying music video.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicSZA, SiR & Justin Timberlake Complete Our "R&B Season" Playlist Update: StreamWhat was your favorite release on our new "R&B Season" playlist update, and what else do you think we missed this week?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicSexyy Red Teases New Music On Social MediaThe St. Louis MC has a big 2023 to follow up, and with a new baby on her plate, it's commendable to see her stay on the release hustle.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsAdekunle Gold Will Have Summer Parties Going Crazy With “The Life I Chose”Gold has a hit on his hands. By Zachary Horvath
- SongsMidwxst Is Moving On From A Toxic Lover On "Mistakes" With 9livesThe South Carolina bred multi-hyphenate is back following his excellent debut LP. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicDrake & Yeat Are Partying "As We Speak" On Our New Fire Emoji Playlist Update: StreamOther "Fire Emoji" additions this week came from Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Anderson .Paak, James Blake, French Montana, and much more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsRansom, Harry Fraud, & Boldy James Collide For Luxurious "Live From The Roxy"The producing legend teams up with two of the best lyrical talents in the game. By Zachary Horvath