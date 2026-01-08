Who Coppin' - Song by Larry June

Larry June is keeping his foot on the gas, coming back with a new single this week in "Who Coppin'" after a successful 2025.

Larry June is usually known for his effortless brags and painting a vivid picture about his luxurious lifestyle. We have to imagine that many listeners of his aspire to be where he is today. But with the California native's latest single, "Who Coppin'," Uncle Larry is reminding everyone that it took a lot of grit and determination to get to this point. This heady single gives out some great advice and makes a point to remind everyone that just because someone may be wealthy, it doesn't mean that they have lived life on easy mode, so to speak. This is Larry June's second release within the last month or less, following up on the equally excellent "The Smooth Kind." We may be in for another standout year from the Life Is Beautiful rapper.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.