Who Coppin' - Song by Larry June

Larry June is usually known for his effortless brags and painting a vivid picture about his luxurious lifestyle. We have to imagine that many listeners of his aspire to be where he is today. But with the California native's latest single, "Who Coppin'," Uncle Larry is reminding everyone that it took a lot of grit and determination to get to this point. This heady single gives out some great advice and makes a point to remind everyone that just because someone may be wealthy, it doesn't mean that they have lived life on easy mode, so to speak. This is Larry June's second release within the last month or less, following up on the equally excellent "The Smooth Kind." We may be in for another standout year from the Life Is Beautiful rapper.
Release Date: January 8, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: N/A