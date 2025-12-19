The Smooth Kind - Song by Larry June

Larry June's 2025 has been one to remember. He dropped off some incredible singles and a dope collaborative album with 2 Chainz. Now, he is back with a new song called "The Smooth Kind," which lives up to its name. The production on this song is downright hypnotic, and it's impossible not to get lost in the beat. Meanwhile, June delivers a solid rapping performance over top of the instrumental, and it all comes together nicely. It is a song that has us very excited for whatever Larry June has in store for 2026. Surely, we will find out what those plans are, very soon.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Genre: Hip-hop
Album: N/A