Cardi B Threatens To Sue Over Viral Clip Of Robot Falling On Her During Dance

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Rapper and songwriter Cardi B takes the stage at a campaign event for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday, November 1, 2024 at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B was trying a little too hard to seduce a humanoid robot in the streets during Super Bowl weekend, as it fell on her mid-dance.

Cardi B is front and center to support her boo Stefon Diggs and his New England Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks for Super Bowl LX, spending the weekend in California for a lot of festivities. However, she's going viral right now for a funny video of her dancing with a humanoid robot in the street, which literally falls for her.

TMZ caught some videos of this on social media and on their website, and many others followed suit. In the clips, you can see the Bronx superstar emerge from a hotel, walk up to a humanoid robot in the street, and start walking around it, caressing its "shoulders" and basically doing a lap dance. However, it seems like she got too close, as when she squatted in front of it and used its shoulders for support, it fell over and knocked her down with it.

Amid laughs from Cardi and her entourage, plus the surrounding crowd, it seems like it was just a funny moment and playful... Right? Well, on Twitter, she told TMZ to delete their coverage or else she'll sue. "Delete or I will sue …immediately," Cardi tweeted, returning hours later with "I’m callin Harvey [Levin] !" under another post of theirs. She often shuts down fake rumors or calls out fake content, but this situation is a bit more bizarre.

Cardi B's Robot Video

After all, it seems like this actually happened, so it's unclear what the mother of four is unhappy about here. Maybe she's just joking or there's something about the video that she doesn't want out there. Still, we'll see if Cardi elaborates on any of this further, if any legal action really does arise, or if this just becomes a small part of a viral moment.

Other Cardi B Super Bowl happenings include the fan theory that she might provide a guest appearance during Bad Bunny's halftime show this year. Many fans hope their predictions will come true, but they will have to tune in to find out.

Given that Cardi B is dating Stefon Diggs, it seems like it would be an overall win for the NFL.

