super bowl weekend
- Pop CultureKodak Black, Justin Bieber & More Sued For 2022 Super Bowl Party ShootingTwo men claimed they suffered gunshot wounds outside an L.A. nightclub, and that organizers either escalated the situation or were lax.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Baby Accused Of Attacking Woman & Stealing Her Camera: ReportA woman claims that Lil Baby and his entourage allegedly attacked her and stole her camera outside of a nightclub during Super Bowl Weekend.By Alex Zidel
- Antics50 Cent Hosts Raging Super Bowl Party With Hundreds Of Maskless PeopleThe rap veteran hosted a COVID-oblivious party Friday night. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsIndia Love Denies Roddy Ricch Dating Rumors After Super Bowl Weekend HangsIndia Love and Roddy Ricch are just "friends who enjoy each other's company."By Aron A.
- SportsPost Malone Made It Rain $50,000 In The Club During Super Bowl WeekendNow that's a generous tip!By Keenan Higgins
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Is A "Bad Girl For Life" While Posing With Diddy & French Montana On IGImagine Hot Girl Meg on the Bad Boy roster!By Keenan Higgins
- SportsMeek Mill, Jay-Z & Yo Gotti Rep For Kobe Bryant During Super Bowl WeekendEveryone is still feeling the loss of the late Lakers legend.By Keenan Higgins
- GramTrippie Redd Imagines Life With A Bald Head: "Dr. Evil Redd"Meanwhile, Adam22 is looking for royalties.By Aron A.
- MusicLizzo Brings Out Harry Styles For Surprise Performance Of “Juice”: WatchWatch Lizzo & Harry Styles deliver a surprise performance of "Juice."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJennifer Lopez & Her Abs Hit The Gym Days Before Super Bowl Halftime PerformanceJ-Lo's abs just won't quit.By Lynn S.
- MusicTravis Scott Ordered To Pay Nearly $400K In Super Bowl Gig LawsuitTravis Scott is going to have to cough up some money.By Aron A.
- RelationshipsBow Wow Talks Domestic Battery Arrest: "I Saw A Lot Of Men Fighting For Me"The rapper said that that had his ex's face showed injuries, it would still be front page news.By Erika Marie
- MusicQuality Control's "Pee" Hosts $600K Stripper Bowl In ATL; Boosie Leaves AstonishedQuality Control celebrated the Super Bowl weekend by making it rain.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentJeff Bezos Spotted With Tyga, Meek Mill & More Over Super Bowl WeekendJeff Bezos was showing off his street cred this Super Bowl weekend.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsNFL Awards Unveiled: Patrick Mahomes Wins MVP, Offensive Player Of The YearPatrick Mahomes becomes the youngest NFL MVP since Dan "The Man" Marino.By Devin Ch
- MusicBow Wow Arrested For Alleged "Assault & Battery" Of A WomanBow Wow and a woman were arrested for assaulting each other in the wee hours of the morning.By Devin Ch
- Sneakers2 Chainz x Versace "2 Chain Reaction" Lands A Release Date2 Chainz' collaboration with Versace arrives on Super Bowl weekend.By Aron A.
- SportsSnoop Dogg Trolls Chiefs Fans With Tom Brady And Patrick Mahomes MemeSnoop is having some fun with Kansas City supporters.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Says Tour Prevented Him From Dealing With Super Bowl Show LawsuitTravis Scott claims he was too busy with the "Astroworld" tour to tend to the Super Bowl Lawsuit.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Files Countersuit Against Super Bowl Weekend Concert Promoters: ReportReports say Travis Scott is fighting the lawsuit against him for concert no show during Super Bowl weekend.By Aron A.
- MusicTravis Scott Sued For Cancelling Performance After Kylie Jenner Gave BirthReports claim that Travis Scott is facing a new lawsuit for concert no-show.By Aron A.