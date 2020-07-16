Lynn S.

<b>Staff Writer</b> <!--BR--> Originally from Vancouver, Lynn Sharpe is a Montreal-based writer for HNHH. She graduated from Concordia University where she contributed to her campus for two years, often producing pieces on music, film, television, and pop culture at large. She enjoys exploring and analyzing the complexities of music through the written word, particularly hip-hop. As a certified Barb since 2009, she has always had an inclination towards female rap.