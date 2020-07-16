Lynn S.
<b>Staff Writer</b> <!--BR--> Originally from Vancouver, Lynn Sharpe is a Montreal-based writer for HNHH. She graduated from Concordia University where she contributed to her campus for two years, often producing pieces on music, film, television, and pop culture at large. She enjoys exploring and analyzing the complexities of music through the written word, particularly hip-hop. As a certified Barb since 2009, she has always had an inclination towards female rap.
- Original ContentH.E.R. Was Never Hiding: The R&B Singer On Allowing Authenticity To PrevailEXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: H.E.R. talks to HNHH about gaining respect as a female musician, performing with icons like Sting and Aerosmith, and refusing to be put into a box.By Lynn S.
- AnticsSaweetie Wears "Ugly" Disguise Complete With Buck Teeth For #TapInChallengeSaweetie launched a challenge for her new song, "Tap In," in which she wore an "ugly" disguise before transforming back into a baddie.By Lynn S.
- MusicT.I. Responds To Lil Yachty's Declaration That Young Thug & Future Are "The Greatest"T.I. had some nice things to say about fellow Atlanta rappers Young Thug and Future after Lil Yachty declared that they were "the greatest."By Lynn S.
- NewsJoey Bada$$ Has Found "The Light"Joey Bada$$ dropped off "The Light" on his new 3-track EP of the same name.By Lynn S.
- MusicTinashe, Pink Sweat$, & More Bring The Vibes To This Week's "R&B Season" PlaylistOur "R&B Season" playlist this week includes new additions from Tinashe, Pink Sweat$, Jhené Aiko, and more.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureKehlani Takes Social Media Hiatus To Cope With Loss Of Ryan BowersAfter news broke about Ryan Bowers' suicide, Kehlani announced that she'll be taking a break from social media to deal with losing so many friends this past year.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Admits To Suicidal Thoughts Following Death Of Ryan BowersNick Cannon confessed to experiencing suicidal thoughts after his recent scandal while mourning the loss of his friend Ryan Bowers, who died by suicide.By Lynn S.
- MusicNick Cannon, Kehlani Mourn Death Of Rapper Ryan BowersNick Cannon and Kehlani took to social media to mourn the loss of rapper Ryan Bowers, who died by suicide after recovering from a police shooting last year.By Lynn S.
- MusicTyler, The Creator Shows Love To "Who Is Jill Scott?" On 20th AnniversaryTyler, the Creator showered Jill Scott with praise on the 20th anniversary of her debut album, "Who Is Jill Scott?"By Lynn S.
- MusicBeyoncé's "Black Is King" Gets A New TrailerA new trailer for Beyoncé's "Black Is King" visual album for Disney+ has been released.By Lynn S.
- GossipJustin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Welcome Their Second Child: ReportJustin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child together after concealing her pregnancy during lockdown.By Lynn S.
- FoodSnoop Dogg Officially Launches Wine Line With The "Snoop Cali Red"Snoop Dogg and 19 Crimes have made their partnership official with the launch of the rapper's first wine product, "Snoop Cali Red."By Lynn S.
- GramCiara Holds Her Very Pregnant Belly Underwater In Gorgeous ShotCiara posed for a photo with her growing baby bump submerged underwater, and the results are striking.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox Resume Filming In Puerto Rico Where They First MetMachine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox headed back to Puerto Rico together to continue filming the movie, "Midnight in the Switchgrass," where they first met.By Lynn S.
- GramTiffany Haddish "Just Loving" Her New Bald Look: See PhotoTiffany Haddish revealed the "best part" about being bald after she cut off all her hair on Instagram live a few weeks ago.By Lynn S.
- MusicDrake, DJ Khaled, Joey Bada$$ & More Bring New Heat To Our "Fire Emoji" PlaylistTwo new collabs from Drake and DJ Khaled plus a cut off Joey BadA$$'s new EP make up the highlights on this week's updated "Fire Emoji" playlist.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureTamar Braxton's Sisters Break Silence After Possible Suicide AttemptMembers of Tamar Braxton's family took to social media to pray for her recovery after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible suicide attempt.By Lynn S.
- NewsDoja Cat Hops On Anne-Marie’s Anthem Of Adolescence, “To Be Young”Doja Cat and British pop singer Anne-Marie tell a coming of age story on “To Be Young."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky, Lil Nas X Star In Rihanna's New "Fenty Skin" CampaignRihanna shared the first look for her new "Fenty Skin" line with a promo featuring the likes of Lil Nas X and A$AP Rocky.By Lynn S.
- MusicBirdman Wants To Drop "Like Father, Like Son 2" With Lil Wayne Before RetiringBirdman chopped it up with his old friend, Lil Wayne, on "Young Money Radio," where they discussed doing a sequel to "Like Father, Like Son" before Baby retires.By Lynn S.
- NewsJhené Aiko Tries To Make Sense Of The Moment On "Summer 2020"Jhené Aiko gets introspective about everything going on in the world right now on the aptly-titled, "Summer 2020," off "Chilombo (Deluxe)."By Lynn S.
- MusicPop Smoke's "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon" Deluxe Gets Release DateThe deluxe edition of Pop Smoke's posthumous album, "Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon," is set to drop next week, and will include 15 new tracks.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Speaks Out On Shooting, Says She's "Hurt" & "Traumatized"Megan Thee Stallion is pleading with Internet users to stop turning the recent gun violence against her into a joke, reminding them that "this is my real life."By Lynn S.
- MusicSZA Puts Rap Skills To The Test In Hilarious Attempt At A "Jersey Freestyle"SZA attempted to "Jersey freestyle" with the help of fellow Garden State native, Jay Versace, but she does not seem to think she pulled it off.By Lynn S.
- Music50 Cent & Roddy Ricch To Drop "The Woo" Music Video On Pop Smoke's Birthday50 Cent shared a preview of the music video for "The Woo," his collab with Roddy Ricch and Pop Smoke, which will premiere on the late rapper's birthday.By Lynn S.
- MusicMykki Blanco & Teyana Taylor Beef On Twitter Over Payment For "WTP" FeatureMykki Blanco urged fans to stop streaming Teyana Taylor's "WTP," as her team allegedly never paid the artist for their feature. Teyana put the blame on Kanye.By Lynn S.
- NewsJhené Aiko Taps Chris Brown & Snoop Dogg For The Remix Of "Tryna Smoke" Off "Chilombo (Deluxe)"Chris Brown and Snoop Dogg hopped on the remix of Jhené Aiko's "Tryna Smoke" off the deluxe edition of "Chilombo."By Lynn S.
- HNHH TVKaash Paige Names The Smoking Buddies On Her Bucket List On "How To Roll"Kaash Paige is the latest to partake in the Quarantine Edition of our "How To Roll" series.By Lynn S.
- NewsCalboy Delivers New Single "Clueless"Calboy came through with "Clueless," the latest single off the forthcoming deluxe edition of his most recent project, "Long Live The Kings."By Lynn S.
- AnticsMeek Mill Echoes Young Thug By Defending James Harden's "Blue Lives Matter" MaskMeek Mill came to James Harden's defense for wearing a "Blue Lives Matter" mask following backlash, claiming the NBA star doesn't know what it means.By Lynn S.
- NewsThe Kid LAROI Mourns His Late Friend Juice WRLD On "Tell Me Why"The Kid LAROI pens an open letter to the late Juice WRLD on the devastating "Tell Me Why."By Lynn S.
- NewsPink Sweat$ Gives Us A Taste Of His Forthcoming Debut Album With "The Prelude" EPPink Sweat$ is building hype for the release of his debut album, "Pink Planet," by dropping a preview of what's to come in the form of "The Prelude."By Lynn S.
- NewsKygo Brings Tina Turner Out Of Retirement With Remix Of "What's Love Got To Do With It"Kygo teamed up with legendary music icon Tina Turner for a remake of her classic hit, "What's Love Got To Do With It."By Lynn S.
- PoliticsFrench Montana Gives His Two Cents On Kanye West’s Presidential CampaignWhen French Montana was asked about Kanye West's decision to run for president, he offered the artist-turned-prospective-politician a little advice.By Lynn S.
- MoviesMichael Jackson Wanted To Play Professor X In "X-Men" Instead Of Patrick StewartThe filmmakers behind the first "X-Men" film revealed that Michael Jackson desperately wanted to play Professor X, but the role went to a less-than-thrilled Sir Patrick Stewart.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureChris Rock Gets First Tattoo Ever At Age 55 With DaughterChris Rock just got inked for the first time at the age of 55 with his 18-year-old daughter, Lola.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Apologizes After Hostess Exposes Her For Being Rude In Viral TikTokHailey Bieber issued an apology to a former restaurant hostess after she was exposed in a viral TikTok for being "not nice" to staff.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureLil Pump Drops $25K On Limited Edition Gucci BikeLil Pump just spent 25 racks on a limited edition Gucci bicycle, covered in custom logo details.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNia Long "Feels Bad" For Will & Jada Pinkett Smith: "They've Been So Vulnerable"Nia Long sympathizes with Will and Jada Pinkett Smith right now as their brief split and Jada's "entanglement" with August Alsina has become public knowledge.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsMachine Gun Kelly Thinks Megan Fox Has "The Most Beautiful Feet That Exist"Machine Gun Kelly gushed about his girlfriend Megan Fox's "beautiful" feet while discussing the process of making the music video for "Bloody Valentine."By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsQuavo & Saweetie Tell The Story Of How He First Slid Into Her DMsQuavo and Saweetie spoke to GQ about their long-lasting relationship, including how they first met after he slid into her DMs.By Lynn S.
- MusicKid Cudi Teases More Eminem Collabs On The WayKid Cudi teased on Twitter that he "thinks" there will be more collaborations with Eminem in the near future.By Lynn S.
- TVNick Cannon To Remain Host Of "The Masked Singer" Following ApologyFox announced that Nick Cannon will keep his job as host of "The Masked Singer" after he apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments once again.By Lynn S.
- AnticsOffset Shoves Cardi B Out Of The Way & Steals The Spotlight In Her TikTokCardi B is done doing TikToks with Offset after he hijacked her most recent video.By Lynn S.