- Original ContentBaby Money Cites Biggie, Babyface Ray & Doughboyz Cashout As His Influences In "On The Come Up"Baby Money joins HotNewHipHop for the latest episode of “On The Come Up” where he discusses the Detroit lifestyle, chooses between Biggie & Jay-Z and more.By Aron A.
- Original ContentATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And "WAIT FOR YOU" In "On The Come Up"ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of "On The Come Up."By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentGloRilla Details Chief Keef Influence, Dream Collab & "F.N.F" Success In "On The Come Up"GloRilla joins HotNewHipHop for the season premiere of “On The Come Up,” where she discusses her Grammy-nominated single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” dream collaborations & moreBy Lawrencia Grose
- MusicRick Ross Talks Financial Freedom & Reveals The Five Rules That He Lives ByHere's your daily dose of motivation, courtesy of HNHH's latest digital cover star, Rick Ross.By Joshua Robinson
- StreetwearKA$HDAMI's Collection Of B.B. Simon Belts Is UnmatchedKA$HDAMI shows off his collection of B.B. Simon belts on the new episode of "In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVAzChike Reveals His Favorite Artists: Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, & MoreAzChike lists Ice Cube, E-40, Sada Baby, and others in his Top 5 favorite artists.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDuke Deuce Rolls A Backwood For The First Tme On "How To Roll"Duke Deuce had some hilarious tales during this latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alexander Cole
- MusicRucci Talks His Favorite Rappers, Alcohol, & Social Media Platforms On "Top 5s"Rucci had a lot to say about Tumblr culture, his favorite artists, and even the alcoholBy Alexander Cole
- HNHH TVPressa Thought He Was Dying After Dabbing For The First TimePressa speaks on smoking weed for the first time when he was 11, his favorite strains, and more on "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVSSGKobe Reveals Favorite Louisiana Restaurants, Rates Taco Bell & Wendy'sSSGKobe's Snack Review continues as he reveals the meal that he could eat every day and his thoughts on fast-food restaurants like Taco Bell and Wendy's.By Joshua Robinson
- HNHH TVSSGKobe Tries Chocolate Sand Cookies & Tabasco Chocolate On "Snack Review"SSGKobe tries out foods from all around the world on a new episode of "Snack Review."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVYSN Flow Explains The Importance Of Chocolate Milk & Red Bull In His DietYSN Flow shows off his essentials on the latest episode of "In My Bag."By Alex Zidel
- HNHH TVAitch Explains Difference Between US & UK Weed, Says Doritos Are "Sh*t" In AmericaAitch takes us across the pond for the latest episode of "How To Roll."By Alex Zidel
- MoviesOffset Jim Can Quote "The Hangover" From Front To BackOffset Jim counts down his favorite movies, clothing brands, sneakers, and more on "Top 5s."By Alex Zidel