Who Is GloRilla?

“F.N.F (Let’s Go)” has not only become ingrained in our brains but it’s also chained to the trajectory of GloRilla’s life.

While it may seem like her fame came overnight, GloRilla has spent years working towards her success. She started with aspirations of being a singer but slowly transitioned to rap at the age of 18.

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, GloRilla evidently got most of her influence from her ever-evolving hometown. By incorporating the M’s crunk sound and its crazy mechanisms into her music, she created an undeniably infectious sound that led to a record deal with CMG. The Yo Gotti-founded label welcomed her with open arms and allowed her to further perfect her craft.

GloRilla on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.” (Cam Kirk, Collective Gallery)

As a result of GloRilla’s labor, she’s worked with Cardi B on her hit song “Tomorrow 2” and won Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards in a matter of months since she broke out. Then, came her recent Grammy nomination for “F.N.F (Let’s Go),” which is a testament to manifestation. Above all, Glo knows of the tongue’s power, speaking her dreams and aspirations into existence while encouraging others to do the same.

“Stay focused… work hard… and if that’s what you really want to do, do it and put your all into it. Keep it going; there’s no way it’s not gonna work,” GloRilla said during the season premiere of On The Come Up.

Since the success of “FNF (Let’s Go),” GloRIlla released her debut project under CMG, Anyways, Life’s Great. Although the project includes appearances from Cardi B and NikiPooh, Glo already has her mind set on big aspirations for the follow-up. When it comes to her dream collaboration, she revealed that it would be with Chief Keef and her favorite artist, Beyoncé.

Check out her exclusive acapella performance of “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” below.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

HNHH: Glo, how’d you get into music?

GloRilla: I used to want to sing. Then I couldn’t do that no more so I started rapping. You know, listening to Chief Keef.

How old were you when you made that transition to rap?

18.

Who are some of your musical inspirations?

Chief Keef. He’s my favorite rapper.

What was the turning that helped you realize you were on your way to becoming successful?

The turning point for me was when I had dropped “F.N.F,” and that went crazy. Yeah, bitch, I’m going crazy! Went crazy, going crazy, all that.

You gotta be from Memphis to know what’s up with Memphis.

If a music fan were to discover you today for the first time, what song would you tell them to listen to first?

“Tomorrow.” They should listen to “Tomorrow.”

Where can they find that?

Everywhere.

All streaming platforms?

Yup.

GloRilla on HotNewHipHop’s “On The Come Up.” (Cam Kirk, Collective Gallery)

Tell me about a valuable lesson you’ve learned during your come-up.

A valuable lesson I’ve learned during my come-up was manifestation. You gotta manifest. You gotta work with the manifestation. Just keep your ass, like — stay focused on your dream. Never give up. And work hard.

Summarize your debut single and what inspired it.

My debut single, “F.N.F.” was really inspired by all the f*ck n***as I talk to. Yup, they helped me become who I am today.

Tell me a little more.

I felt free for like once. You know what I’m saying. I wasn’t messed up by no dude, I wasn’t worried bout ‘em. I felt single and free, so that’s how that song came about.

I wanna be an icon. A legend in, like female rap, or rap, period.

Tell me more about your hometown. Tell me a little more about Memphis and how it influences your music.

Memphis influences my music by the sound. Like you know we got that crunk sound, then you know, everything that goes on in Memphis just crazy. Memphis, that’s the hood. That’s the gutter, for sure. Memphis is like — it’s hard to explain. Memphis is like — you gotta be from Memphis to know what’s up with Memphis. Just like that.

Where do you hope your music career takes you?

I hope my music career takes me to the top. Like, all the way to the top. I wanna be an icon. A legend in, like female rap, or rap, period. For sure.

If you could create a dream song, what would it sound like and who would you feature on it? Unlimited budget, past artist, present artist. Who would you have on the song, what would it sound like?

If I could make my dream song it would be with Chief Keef and Beyonce. [Laughs]. For sure

If you could give one piece of advice to an aspiring musician, what would you tell them?

My advice to all aspiring musicians would be, like, stay focused. Speak into existence. It’s a lot of power in the tongue and work hard. And if that’s what you really want to do, do it and put your all into it. Keep it going, there’s no way it’s not gonna work.