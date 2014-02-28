Yo Gotti (formerly Mario Mims and Lil Yo) is one of the most noteworthy artists to emerge from Memphis, Tennessee in recent memory.

Throughout his career, the Epic Records signee has collaborated with the likes of Trae Tha Truth, Slim Thug, Cam'ron, T.I., J. Cole, Meek Mill, Nelly, French Montana, Gunplay, Rick Ross, Sean Kingston, Vado, Juvenile, Young Jeezy, Ace Hood, Mack Maine, Birdman, DJ Drama, B.o.B., Jim Jones, Pusha T, Young Buck Lil Wayne and many more.

Most recently, he released his new album I Am and toured with YG in support it of it, accused fellow Memphis emcee Juicy J of dodging him and clarified rumors concerning himself and T.I.'s Hustle Gang Records.