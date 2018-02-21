Next in line to be crowned “Queen of the Bronx,” Cardi B’s hustle is diversified. Originally gaining internet fame from her viral Instagram posts, Cardi B went on to grace our televisions as the breakout star from the sixth season of Love & Hip-Hop: New York, while also releasing two mixtapes Gangsta Bitch Music, vol 1 & vol 2. However, Cardi truly attained queen status with the release of her smash single “Bodak Yellow.” The song debuted at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, and quickly made its way to number 1, making Cardi the first solo female rapper to have a number 1 hit since Lauryn Hill, and the first person of Dominican descent to ever grace the top of the charts. Since then, it’s just been win after win for Cardi B. Between collabing with high-profile artists like Bruno Mars, staring in Super Bowl commercials, and dropping her debut album, Bartier Cardi, Cardi still found the time to get engaged to Offset, the gruff-voiced spitter of Migos fame. Despite all of this, Cardi doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of slowing down any time soon.