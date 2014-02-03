Beyonce needs no introduction. She is without doubt one of the most celebrated and influential R&B artists of all time, both locally and internationally – not to mention she and husband Jay Z topped Forbes’ high-earning celebrity couples list in 2013. The 17-time GRAMMY award winner has sold more than 180 million records worldwide, and has received pretty much every notable music award there is. Since her beginnings with Destiny’s Child (who are among the highest-selling girl groups ever), the Houston, Texas native has worked with Amil, Usher, Lil Wayne, Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Big Sean, Charlie Wilson, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Andre 3000, Justin Timberlake, Shakira, Alejandro Fernandez, Slim Thug, Luther Vandross, Diddy, Sean Paul, MC Lyte, Free and many more throughout her 16-year career. Most recently, she dropped a platinum-selling, self-titled visual album, wrote an essay on the myth of gender equality, rented out an amusement park for her daughter Blue Ivy’s second birthday and announced a performance with Hov at the 56th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Stay tuned.