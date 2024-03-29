Beyoncé Releases Highly-Anticipated "Cowboy Carter" Album

Beyoncé's highly anticipated country album, Act 2: Cowboy Carter, has finally hit the airwaves. The anticipation for the project reached a high point yesterday when she dropped off the tracklist. However, the album showcases a diverse array of features and talent. Released tonight (March 29), the album serves unforgettable journey into the heart of country music, with an impressive lineup of collaborators and an abundance of heartfelt tributes. Miley Cyrus and Post Malone made guest appearances to name a few. Cyrus joins Beyoncé on the track "II Most Wanted," while Malone lends his distinctive vocals to "Levii's Jeans." Additionally, country music legends Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson make appearances on the album, contributing to an interlude alongside Linda Martell, the pioneering black female solo artist who made history at the Grand Ole Opry. In addition, Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter joins her for the track "Protector."

Moreover, one of the standout moments on the album is Beyoncé's rendition of Parton's classic hit, "Jolene." Following Parton's interlude, Beyoncé's soulful interpretation of the 1973 track serves as a powerful homage to the country music icon and adds a fresh perspective to the beloved song. The release of Cowboy Carter follows the surprise drop of singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages" during the Super Bowl, building anticipation for the full album. Serving as the long-awaited Act II of Beyoncé's 2022 project, Renaissance, the album represents a culmination of the singer's exploration into the country genre.

Stream Beyoncé's "Cowboy Carter"

Moreover, Beyoncé' recently revealed that her journey to "Cowboy Carter" began five years ago. Furthermore, this revelation was sparked by an incident at the Country Music Association Awards in 2016. Reflecting on her experience, she shared on social media last week that she felt unwelcome in the country music community at the time. However, this experience inspired her to delve deeper into the genre's rich history, leading to the creation of Cowboy Carter and a newfound appreciation for its musical legacy.

With its diverse lineup of collaborators, heartfelt tributes, and Beyoncé's unmistakable talent, Cowboy Carter is set to leave a lasting impression on the world of country music. As fans immerse themselves in the album's captivating melodies and soul-stirring lyrics, they are sure to discover a newfound appreciation for the genre and Beyoncé's groundbreaking contributions to its evolution. Are you excited to listen to the entire project? Let us know on HNHH which track is your favorite!

Tracklist:

AMERICAN REQUIEM

BLACKBIRD

16 CARRIAGES

PROTECTOR

MY ROSE

SMOKE HOUR WILLIE NELSON

TEXAS HOLD 'EM

BODYGUARD

DOLLY P

JOLENE

DAUGHTER

SPAGHETTI

ALLIGATOR TEARS

SMOKE HOUR II

JUST FOR FUN

II MOST WANTED

LEVII'S JEANS

FLAMENCO

THE LINDA MARTELL SHOW

YA YA

OH LOUISIANA

DESERT EAGLE

RIVERDANCE

II HANDS II HEAVEN

TYRANT

SWEET HONEY BUCKIN'

AMEN



