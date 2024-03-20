Erykah Badu Suggests Beyonce Copied Her With New "Cowboy Carter" Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyonce officially unveiled the album cover for her new album. act ii of her RENAISSANCE series is called "COWBOY CARTER" and is due out at the end of the month. The album cover landed with some controversy among Bey's fans. It prominently displays the American flag, something that plays into the album's themes of country music and Americana. Bey must have recognized the controversy as she quickly unveiled the deluxe edition cover which fans seemed to like a lot more.

But even that album cover is proving controversial. Erykah Badu reposted the newly shared album cover to her Instagram story with a caption reading "HMMM." She seems to be suggesting that Beyonce copied her, specifically with her hair which looks quite similar to a look Badu has donned in the past. In the comments though, fans disagree. "It could easily be a tribute to Rick James, Venus and a Serena" one commenter suggests. "Rick James did it first if yall wanna get technical" another agrees. Check out the post Badu made and judge for yourself below.

Read More: Erykah Badu's Studio Albums, Ranked

Erykah Badu Accuses Beyonce Of Copying Her Hair

Beyonce dropped two singles last month to tease towards the album. While "16 CARRIAGES" was met with fan acclaim and performed quite well, that success paled in comparison to the lead single "TEXAS HOLD EM'." The song hit the number one spot on the Hot 100 and is still inside the top 10 after more than a month. The song has already racked up more than 182 million streams on Spotify.

Earlier this month, Dolly Parton accidentally made a major revelation about the upcoming album. She revealed that there's a cover of her classic song "Jolene" included somewhere on the record. Whether it's a straight up cover or just an interpolation is not yet known. What do you think of Erykah Badu's claim that Beyonce is copying her hair? Do you think Bey was inspired by Badu or by someone else entirely? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Erykah Badu's 7 Biggest Hits

[Via]