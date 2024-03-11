Dolly Parton Suggests Beyonce Recorded A "Jolene" Cover For "ACT II" Country Album

Beyonce's ACT II album, a country venture, is almost upon us, and fans couldn't be more excited about it. While we've only gotten two singles for the release and not a lot of build-up, it's not like she needs much of a promo boost to absolutely dominate and take over pop culture for some time. Also, the Houston superstar has the added bonus of RENAISSANCE, in all its forms, that has led up to this moment. As such, a lot of folks are already theorizing as to what ACT II and beyond will hold, including the one and only Dolly Parton. During a recent interview with Knox News, she hinted that there's a rumor and a possibility that Queen Bey will tackle a classic on this new LP.

"Well, I think she has! I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that," Dolly Parton remarked to the publication, adding some more love for Beyoncé in the process. "I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer." As the "Freedom" creative continues to shatter commercial records and build success with seemingly everything she touches, it's no surprise that she would also want to pay homage to an incredibly beloved cut.

Read More: Dolly Parton Extends Congratulations To Beyoncé For Historic Billboard No. 1 Country Song

Dolly Parton Reignites Rumor About Beyonce Covering "Jolene" On ACT II

Actually, this "Jolene" rumor is one that other folks like Joe Budden have spoke on before. Specifically, he did so while offering a sincere message to the 42-year-old. "I want to apologize to Beyonce,” he remarked on his podcast. “I like that song ["TEXAS HOLD 'EM"], I like the other song too, but I like that song a lot.

"And let me tell you something, let me be totally phony and get on the total opposite of everything I said the first time," he continued. "If the rumors are true, if Beyoncé is covering that Dolly Parton song, if that little rumor is true... ’Cause Dolly just tweeted yesterday and that tweet ain’t out of nowhere. If Beyonce does that? Oh, my God. Get Mason Ramsey to open up!" Meanwhile, for more news on Dolly Parton and the latest Beyonce updates, stay up to date on HNHH.

Read More: 7 Times Beyoncé Put Her Texas, Country Roots Into Her Music