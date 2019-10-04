upcoming release
- MusicKanye West Dropping Solo Album "Y3" Soon, Erick Sermon ClaimsThe EPMD legend recalled visiting Ye and Ty Dolla $ign in Italy, and spoke to Bootleg Kev about the process and the dynamics of recording.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLogic Unveils "Ultra 85" Lead Single Release Date And Album TrailerLogic is finally rolling out the red carpet for his long-awaited album. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicLil Nas X Is Living Up To Entering His Christian Era On Upcoming Single "J CHRIST"Lil Nas X is beginning to get into album mode. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicPlayboi Carti Shares New Snippet On Instagram: "IM NOT PLAYING"It's not as rage-heavy of a sound as pretty much any "Whole Lotta Red" beat, but we can hear the "Whaaahhh!" ad-libs already.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNew Playboi Carti Leak Fuels Rumors Of New Music Coming SoonThis is nothing new, so maybe vamps should stop holding their breath before they pass out.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- ViralGucci Mane Asks For Help From Fans With Cover Art For Upcoming "Brrrbie" ReleaseWhat better way to celebrate "Barbenheimer" than by blasting some explosive and vibrant new Guwop tracks?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChris Brown Hints At Working With Cassie On "Psychic" Music VideoLast time a Chris Brown collab was announced, it prompted criticism and an Instagram rant from him just a couple of days ago.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChlöe Announces Chris Brown CollabThe two R&B singers will unite on February 24th, presumably for a single for Chlöe's upcoming album.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Original ContentSZA's New Album: Everything We KnowThe New Jersey-born singer has been teasing the release of a sophomore album for years now, but with the album originally expected to arrive before the year's end, we’ve rounded up everything we know about the unnamed project so far. By Angela Savage
- Original ContentSummer Walker's "Still Over It": Everything We KnowSummer Walker’s highly-anticipated sophomore album is slated for release at the top of November. Here’s our round-up of everything we know about the project, so far.By Angela Savage
- SportsNew Balance Unveils Kawhi Leonard's First Signature SneakerNew Balance unveils Kawhi Leonard's first-ever signature silhouette, the New Balance KAWHI. By Dominiq R.
- MusicDave East Finally Announces "Survival" Release DateThis November, Dave East's "Survival" arrives. By Aron A.