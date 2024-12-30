Doechii Shares Another Hilarious Teaser Skit From Upcoming "Denial Is A River" Show

This is looking like a music video rollout, but we're praying that it's a full show instead.

Doechii fans cannot wait for January 2, which is the premiere of her "Denial Is A River"... TV show? Music video? Extended skit? We're not sure, but either way, everyone's hyped for it. While this is looking like one of the most creative music video rollouts we've seen in a while, we sincerely hope that we actually get a straight-up sitcom or skit series. That's because the teasers that the TDE femcee has shown so far have been hilarious. We got one a few days ago, and now we have a new "La Rosa De Doechii" skit to laugh at. Featuring Zack Fox and Baby Tate, they spoof telenovelas via broken Spanish (tienes mi bendición, princesa del pantano...) and hilariously over the top performances.

Paired with the slap-tastic ridiculousness of the previous "Denial Is A River" skit, we hope that there's more hilarity on the way from Doechii and friends. For those unaware, teased guests on this project – whether a show or music video – include big names such as ScHoolboy Q, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Teezo Touchdown, DJ Miss Milan, and Rickey Thompson.

Doechii's Latest "Denial Is A River" Skit

On a more serious note, Doechii's forthright perspective as an artist and her creativity through this "Denial Is A River" project is a thrilling contrast to witness, and one we hope to see grow and flourish in the coming years and beyond. Alligator Bites Never Heal is a big favorite when it comes to year-end lists, and pushing this single via a music video or full-on show is an unsurprising reaction to one of its biggest hits. Yet amid all the success, discourse, criticism, and stardom, the Tampa creative wants to keep hip-hop's roots not just clear, but protected.