Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024

Hip-hop's biggest stars blessed us with some bangers this year.

When compiling a list of the hottest hip-hop songs of 2024, you don't have to dig too deep into the well to find great songs. Overall, rap's biggest stars showed up and showed out this year. Of course, the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us lots of new material, with the former making some of the catchiest records of his career. Meanwhile, we had breakout stars like Doechii show the world just how lyrically gifted she is. Additionally, albums like Dark Times, Blue Lips, and Chromakopia gave us tons of phenomenal songs to sink our teeth into.

Simply put, 2024 was a phenomenal year for hip-hop. Despite so many calling the genre's demise, it is clear that hip-hop is still very much alive and well. With that being said, it is finally time to countdown HotNewHipHop's hottest hip-hop songs of 2024. Enjoy!

50. Cash Cobain & Laila! - Problem

49. Future ft. Travis Scott - South Of France (Remix)

48. Drake - Family Matters

47. Evilgiane ft. Nettspend & xaviersobased - 40

46. Lana Del Rey & Quavo - Tough

45. Kendrick Lamar - 6:16 IN LA

44. GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be

43. Cardi B - Enough (Miami)

42. Smino – mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months

41. Yeat - Breathe

40. Roddy Ricch - Lonely Road

39. Maxo Kream - No Then You A Hoe

38. Bossman Dlow - Get In With Me

37. NLE Choppa - Slut Me Out 2

36. Mike - Pieces of a Dream

35. Metro Boomin & Future - Drink N Dance

34. Chance The Rapper - 3333

33. Doechii ft. JT - Alter Ego

32. Ab-Soul & JID - Crazier

31. Cordae & Lil Wayne - Saturday Mornings

30. ASAP Rocky & Free Nationals - Gangsta

29. Kendrick Lamar - Reincarnated

28. Flo Milli - Never Lose Me (Remix)

27. GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

26. J Cole - Trae The Truth In Ibiza

25. Sexyy Red - Get It Sexyy

24. Common & Pete Rock - Wise Up

23. 21 Savage - Redrum

22. Megan Thee Stallion - Hiss

21. Don Toliver - Bandit

20. ScHoolboy Q - Blueslides

19. Latto - Sunday Service

18. JP - Bad Bitty

17. Drake - Push Ups

16. Denzel Curry - Got Me Geeked

15. Chief Keef - Runner

14. Mach Hommy ft 03 Greedo - #RICHAXXHAITIAN

13. Tyler, the Creator - Thought I Was Dead

12. Doechii - Nissan Altima

11. JPEGMAFIA - SIN MIEDO

10. Kendrick Lamar - Euphoria

9. Sampha & Little Simz - Sattelite Business 2.0

8. El Cousteau & Earl Sweatshirt - Words To Live By

7. Playboi Carti - H00dbyair

6. Vince Staples - Etouffee

5. ScHoolBoy Q - THank God 4 Me

4. GloRilla - TGIF

3. Metro Boomin & Future ft. Kendrick Lamar - Like That

2. Armand Hammer ft. Benjamin Booker – Doves

1. Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

