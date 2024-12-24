Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024

When compiling a list of the hottest hip-hop songs of 2024, you don't have to dig too deep into the well to find great songs. Overall, rap's biggest stars showed up and showed out this year. Of course, the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake gave us lots of new material, with the former making some of the catchiest records of his career. Meanwhile, we had breakout stars like Doechii show the world just how lyrically gifted she is. Additionally, albums like Dark Times, Blue Lips, and Chromakopia gave us tons of phenomenal songs to sink our teeth into.