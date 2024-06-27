30 Best Rap Songs Of 2024 So Far

Overall, some of the best rap songs of 2024 have come from the genre's biggest artists. In fact, a lot of the best music from this year has been the result of beef. From Kendrick Lamar to Drake, we have seen some pretty epic back-and-forths. Furthermore, women rappers have also provided us with sounds that will fill our ears this summer. In fact, it feels like GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto are giving us hits on a weekly basis. At the same time, fan-favorites like ScHoolboy Q and Smino have helped make this year truly special. So without further ado, here are 30 of the best rap songs of 2024...so far.