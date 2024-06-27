30 Best Rap Songs Of 2024 So Far

2024 has been an incredibly strong year for music.

Overall, some of the best rap songs of 2024 have come from the genre's biggest artists. In fact, a lot of the best music from this year has been the result of beef. From Kendrick Lamar to Drake, we have seen some pretty epic back-and-forths. Furthermore, women rappers have also provided us with sounds that will fill our ears this summer. In fact, it feels like GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto are giving us hits on a weekly basis. At the same time, fan-favorites like ScHoolboy Q and Smino have helped make this year truly special. So without further ado, here are 30 of the best rap songs of 2024...so far.

30. Drake - Push Ups

29. Denzel Curry - Hot One f.t TiaCorine & FERG

28. Maxo Kream - No Then You A Hoe

27. Common & Pete Rock - Wise Up

26. Smino – mister misfit but ain't missed a fit in months

25. ASAP Rocky & Free Nationals - Gangsta

24. JP - Bad Bitty

23. GloRilla ft. Megan Thee Stallion - Wanna Be

22. Kendrick Lamar - 6:16 In LA

21. Chief Keef - Runner

20. Yeat - Breathe

19. Megan Thee Stallion - Hiss

18. Cardi B - Enough

17. Doechi ft. JT - Alter Ego

16. J Cole - Trae The Truth In Ibiza

15. Don Toliver - Bandit

14. Sexyy Red - Get It Sexyy

13. NLE Choppa - Slut Me Out 2

12. Kendrick Lamar - Euphoria

11. Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

10. Latto - Sunday Service (Remix) ft. Megan Thee Stallion & Flo Milli

9. Metro Boomin & Future - Drink N Dance

8. Drake - Family Matters

7. GloRilla - Yeah Glo!

6. Vince Staples - Etouffee

5. Flo Milli - Never Lose Me (Remix) ft. SZA & Cardi B

4. Armand Hammer – Doves ft. Benjamin Booker

3. Metro Boomin & Future ft. Kendrick Lamar - Like That

2. ScHoolBoy Q - THank God 4 Me

1. Kendrick Lamar - Not Like Us

