2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: Full List Revealed

The full list of winners from the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards is here, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The ceremony was held at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on Tuesday night. Fat Joe served as the host for the evening for the second straight year.

Kendrick Lamar took home arguably the biggest individual award of the night, winning Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. The win comes after he released his fifth studio album, last year, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Other nominees in the category included Drake, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Glorilla, J. Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert.

Read More: Sexyy Red Performs Her Biggest Hits At The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Fat Joe Hosts BET Hip Hop Awards

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, (L-R) Marley Marl, Technician the DJ, Kid Capri, Swizz Beatz, DJ Spinderella, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Fat Joe, DJ Holiday, DJ Drama, Timbaland and Kool DJ Red Alert accept award onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Song of the Year went to Lil Uzi Vert for his hit single, "Just Wanna Rock." The song beat out tracks by Lil Durk, DJ Khaled, Coi Leray, Latto, Drake & 21 Savage, and Glorilla & Cardi B. On the other hand, Album of the Year was presented to Drake and 21 Savage for their collaborative effort, Her Loss. Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.

BET Hip Hop Award Winners

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

21 Savage

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Drake

Glorilla

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Lil Uzi Vert

Song of the Year

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Hip-Hop Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla

Coi, Coi Leray

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss , Drake & 21 Savage - WINNER

Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin

Jackman, Jack Harlow

Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert

Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip-Hop Video

“Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER

“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Shake Sumn,” DaBaby

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Best Collaboration

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - WINNER

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes

“Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

“Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B

“Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B

Impact Track

“30,” Nas

“All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole - WINNER

“Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba

“Champions,” NLE Choppa

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller

Best Duo or Group

City Girls

DJ Drama & Jeezy

Drake & 21 Savage - WINNER

Earthgang

Larry June & The Alchemist

Quavo & Takeoff

Rae Sremmurd

Best Live Performer

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Dababy

Drake

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion

Lyricist of the Year

21 Savage

André 3000

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Conway The Machine

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

Armani White

Central Cee

Doechii

Finesse2tymes

Ice Spice - WINNER

Kaliii

Lola Brooke

Sexyy Redd

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

DJ Khaled

Dr. Dre

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kaytranada

London On Da Track

Metro Boomin - WINNER

The Alchemist

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

DaBaby & Reel Goats

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER

Dave Meyers

Travis Scott

DJ of the Year

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Clark Kent

DJ Drama

DJ Jazzy Jeff

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin - WINNER

Best Hip-Hop Platform

AllHipHop

Caresha Please - WINNER

Drink Champs

Hiphop Dx

Million Dollaz Worth Of Game

Rap Caviar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

XXL

Hustler of the Year

21 Savage

50 Cent - WINNER

Burna Boy

Cardi B

Caresha

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)

21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)

André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)

Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)

Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)

J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)

JAY-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy) - WINNER

Best International Flow

Aka (South Africa)

Black Sherif (Ghana) - WINNER

Central Cee (UK)

Gazo (France)

J Hus (UK)

K.O (South Africa)

Major Rd (Brazil)

Ninho (France)

Sampa The Great (Zambia)

Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)

Read More: 21 Savage, Cardi B & Drake Headline Nominations For 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

[Via]