2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Winners: Full List Revealed

The full list of winners from the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards is here, including Kendrick Lamar, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. The ceremony was held at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta on Tuesday night. Fat Joe served as the host for the evening for the second straight year.
Kendrick Lamar took home arguably the biggest individual award of the night, winning Hip-Hop Artist of the Year. The win comes after he released his fifth studio album, last year, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers. Other nominees in the category included Drake, 21 Savage, Burna Boy, Cardi B, Glorilla, J. Cole, and Lil Uzi Vert.
Elsewhere, Song of the Year went to Lil Uzi Vert for his hit single, "Just Wanna Rock." The song beat out tracks by Lil Durk, DJ Khaled, Coi Leray, Latto, Drake & 21 Savage, and Glorilla & Cardi B. On the other hand, Album of the Year was presented to Drake and 21 Savage for their collaborative effort, Her Loss. Check out the full list of winners and nominees below.
BET Hip Hop Award Winners
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Drake
- Glorilla
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Lil Uzi Vert
Song of the Year
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER
- “Players,” Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
- Anyways, Life’s Great…, Glorilla
- Coi, Coi Leray
- God Did, DJ Khaled
- Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage - WINNER
- Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin
- Jackman, Jack Harlow
- Pink Tape, Lil Uzi Vert
- Traumazine, Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip-Hop Video
- “Just Wanna Rock,” Lil Uzi Vert - WINNER
- “Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix), Coi Leray
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Shake Sumn,” DaBaby
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World ,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole - WINNER
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Players” (DJ Saige Remix), Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
- “Princess Diana,” Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
- “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto feat. Cardi B
- “Sittin’ On Top Of The World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
- “Tomorrow 2,” Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
- “30,” Nas
- “All My Life,” Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole - WINNER
- “Anxiety,” Megan Thee Stallion
- “Can’t Win for Nothing,” Symba
- “Champions,” NLE Choppa
- “God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
- “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
- “Therapy Pt. 2,” Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
- City Girls
- DJ Drama & Jeezy
- Drake & 21 Savage - WINNER
- Earthgang
- Larry June & The Alchemist
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
- Burna Boy
- Busta Rhymes
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- Dababy
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
- Megan Thee Stallion
Lyricist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- André 3000
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Conway The Machine
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
- Armani White
- Central Cee
- Doechii
- Finesse2tymes
- Ice Spice - WINNER
- Kaliii
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Redd
Producer of the Year
- ATL Jacob
- DJ Khaled
- Dr. Dre
- Hit-Boy
- Hitmaka
- Kaytranada
- London On Da Track
- Metro Boomin - WINNER
- The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
- Anderson .Paak
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- DaBaby & Reel Goats
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar- WINNER
- Dave Meyers
- Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Cassidy
- DJ Clark Kent
- DJ Drama
- DJ Jazzy Jeff
- DJ Khaled
- Kaytranada
- Metro Boomin - WINNER
Best Hip-Hop Platform
- AllHipHop
- Caresha Please - WINNER
- Drink Champs
- Hiphop Dx
- Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
- Rap Caviar
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- XXL
Hustler of the Year
- 21 Savage
- 50 Cent - WINNER
- Burna Boy
- Cardi B
- Caresha
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
- 21 Savage, “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
- 21 Savage, “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
- André 3000, “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
- Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
- Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
- Drake, “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
- J. Cole, “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
- JAY-Z, “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy) - WINNER
Best International Flow
- Aka (South Africa)
- Black Sherif (Ghana) - WINNER
- Central Cee (UK)
- Gazo (France)
- J Hus (UK)
- K.O (South Africa)
- Major Rd (Brazil)
- Ninho (France)
- Sampa The Great (Zambia)
- Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
