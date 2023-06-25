2023 BET Awards: Full List Of Winners
The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with plenty of hip-hop’s biggest stars taking home awards for their work over the past year. Among the biggest nominees are Drake, Chris Brown, Beyonce, SZA, and more.
Drake leads the way with the most chances to win, boasting a total of seven nominations. The Toronto rapper is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage, and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems.
Offset & Quavo At The BET Awards
Despite competing with artists like Beyonce, SZA, Lizzo, and more, GloRilla ranks as the most-nominated female artist at the show. She’s up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, and Video of the Year for “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.
In addition to the awards, several top artists will also be performing at the ceremony. They include Latto, Quavo and Offset, Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as it is updated live.
Album Of The Year
Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla
Breezy, Chris Brown
God Did, DJ Khaled
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar
Renaissance, Beyoncé – Winner (Tie)
SOS, SZA – Winner (Tie)
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
SZA – Winner
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Chris Brown – Winner (Tie)
Drake
The Weeknd
Usher – Winner (Tie)
Best Group
City Girls
Drake & 21 Savage – Winner
Dvsn
FLO
Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems – Winner
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Latto – Winner
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar – Winner
Lil Baby
Video Of The Year
“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown
“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy
“First Class,” Harlow
“Kill Bill,” SZA – Winner
“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director Of The Year
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor – Winner
Best New Artist
Ambré
Coco Jones – Winner
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Winner
“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans
“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
“New,” Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé – Winner
“First Class,” Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill,” SZA
“Last Last,” Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) – Winner
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon) – Winner
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
“About Damn Time,” Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé – Winner
“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray
“Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Winner
Creed 3
Emancipation
Nope
The Woman King
Till
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Damson Idris – Winner
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Angela Bassett – Winner
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Marsai Martin – Winner
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman Of The Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Angel Reese – Winner
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman Of The Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Jalen Hurts – Winner
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry
