The 2023 BET Awards took place on Sunday night with plenty of hip-hop’s biggest stars taking home awards for their work over the past year. Among the biggest nominees are Drake, Chris Brown, Beyonce, SZA, and more.

Drake leads the way with the most chances to win, boasting a total of seven nominations. The Toronto rapper is up for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Group with 21 Savage, and Best Collaboration with Future and Tems.

Offset & Quavo At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite competing with artists like Beyonce, SZA, Lizzo, and more, GloRilla ranks as the most-nominated female artist at the show. She’s up for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best New Artist, Album of the Year for Anyways, Life’s Great, and Video of the Year for “Tomorrow 2” with Cardi B.

In addition to the awards, several top artists will also be performing at the ceremony. They include Latto, Quavo and Offset, Doechii, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Check out the full list of winners and nominees below as it is updated live.

Album Of The Year

Anyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla

Breezy, Chris Brown

God Did, DJ Khaled

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, Beyoncé – Winner (Tie)

SOS, SZA – Winner (Tie)

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA – Winner

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown – Winner (Tie)

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher – Winner (Tie)

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage – Winner

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid

“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black

“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems – Winner

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto – Winner

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar – Winner

Lil Baby

Video Of The Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA – Winner

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director Of The Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor – Winner

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones – Winner

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin – Winner

“Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann

“I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans

“Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

“New,” Tye Tribbett

“One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams

“The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé – Winner

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Last Last,” Burna Boy

“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj

“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) – Winner

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon) – Winner

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé – Winner

“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

“Players,” Coi Leray

“Special,” Lizzo

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Winner

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris – Winner

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett – Winner

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin – Winner

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman Of The Year Award

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Angel Reese – Winner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman Of The Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts – Winner

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

