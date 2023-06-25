2023 BET Awards
- MusicBoosie Badazz "Flexes" His Ankle Monitor At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: WatchYou might have never seen anything like this before. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicGlorilla Defends 2023 BET Awards Performance: "I Wanted To Be Sexy"Glorilla joked that her fans wanted her to dance like Chief Keef at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicOffset Reveals BET Awards Performance With Quavo Was Put Together In 16 HoursOffset discussed his recent performance with Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTrick Daddy Defends JT After Lil Uzi Vert Incident At BET AwardsTrick Daddy is taking JT's side after her recent fight at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicBig Daddy Kane Says Eminem "Surprised" Him With His Insight On Hip-HopBig Daddy Kane recently reflected on speaking with Eminem for his upcoming documentary, "Paragraphs I Manifest."By Cole Blake
- MusicT.I. Praises Quavo & Offset For Takeoff Tribute At BET AwardsT.I. praised Quavo and Offset backstage at the 2023 BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicCoi Leray Honors Women In Hip-Hop With BET Awards OutfitCoi Leray gave a shoutout to tons of women in hip-hop with her outfit at the BET Awards.By Cole Blake
- MusicChief Keef, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, & More Celebrate Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary At BET AwardsSeveral artists celebrated 50 years of hip-hop at the BET Awards on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo & Offset Honor Takeoff At BET Awards: Twitter ReactsFans were excited to see Quavo and Offset team up at the BET Awards on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicIce Spice Performs "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Princess Diana," & More At 2023 BET AwardsIce Spice took over the BET Awards on Sunday night with a performance of "Munch (Feelin' U)," "Princess Diana," and more.By Cole Blake
- MusicBusta Rhymes Breaks Down Into Tears Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award At 2023 BET AwardsBusta Rhymes accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the BET Awards on Sunday.By Cole Blake
- MusicQuavo & Offset Reunite At 2023 BET AwardsQuavo and Offset honored Takeoff with a performance at the BET Awards on Sunday.By Cole Blake