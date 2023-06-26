Quavo and Offset teamed up for a performance to honor their late Migos partner, Takeoff, at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It was one of the most-discussed moments from the show on Twitter. Plenty of fans reflected on Takeoff’s passing, the relationship between the two surviving members of Migos, and more.

“Takeoff was robbed of his life man. Some shit I’ll never get over,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote: “That was an emotional performance, literally almost made me cry. Smh RIP Takeoff [heart emoji] he died too damn soon.”

Read More: Quavo & Offset Reunite At 2023 BET Awards

Quavo & Offset At The 2023 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Responding to a clip of the performance, one user tweeted: “I real life prayed for this. I prayed they heal their relationship because their relationship meant so much to the culture at such a pivotal time that we needed them both. So happy to see that God touched them both to bring them back into brotherhood.” Another reflected on Quavo and Offset’s relationship: “I love this whatever beef and angry they had, they settle it and that for sure thank to Cardi B cause when it was leak that they was fight each other last time and she said you guys should be ashamed of yourselves, this is not what takeoff what and she set them straight.”

As for their performance, the two kicked off with “Hotel Lobby,” before a massive image of Takeoff appeared on the screen behind them. Quavo and Offset also performed the Migos hit, “Bad and Boujee” as pyrotechnics went off. It was the first time the two performed together since Takeoff’s passing.

Fans React To Quavo & Offset At BET Awards

Elsewhere in the night, Latto performed her hit song, “Put It On Da Floor.” Busta Rhymes also broke down into tears while accepting the Lifetime Achievement Awards. For the full list of winners and nominees from the event, check here.

Takeoff was robbed of his life man. Some shit I’ll never get over — d. (@_312DARIUS) June 26, 2023

I real life prayed for this. I prayed they heal their relationship because their relationship meant so much to the culture at such a pivotal time that we needed them both. So happy to see that God touched them both to bring them back into brotherhood💕 — Buttered💕Biscuit (@hopOFFmyBISCUIT) June 26, 2023

That was an emotional performance, literally almost made me cry. Smh RIP Takeoff ❤️ he died too damn soon — CreoleMa (@AuthorZhane) June 26, 2023

This made me so happy. Long live Takeoff!! 🚀🚀 — Ahniaelyah Spraggs (@SpraggsTV) June 26, 2023

Damnnnn so glad they came together to honor him the right way. So bittersweet, but a great moment for hip hop — Sagittarius Groove🖤🪩🌈 (@KNTYfemme) June 26, 2023

I love this whatever beef and angry they had, they settle it and that for sure thank to Cardi B cause when it was leak that they was fight each other last time and she said you guys should be ashamed of yourselves, this is not what takeoff what and she set them straight — Dominique Norman (@DominiqueN41799) June 26, 2023

I shed a tear. So good to see them together again 😢 — Shawna🦇⚖️🌓 (@__shawndonnn) June 26, 2023

Read More: Busta Rhymes Breaks Down Into Tears Accepting Lifetime Achievement Award At 2023 BET Awards