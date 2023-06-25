Quavo and Offset reunited for a performance at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In doing so, they paid tribute to their late Migos partner, Takeoff.

The two began by performing “Hotel Lobby,” before a massive image of Takeoff displayed on the screen behind them. They also performed the Migos hit, “Bad and Boujee” with pyrotechnics going off around them. It was the first time Quavo and Offset performed together since Takeoff’s passing.

An Image Of Takeoff Projected Behind Quavo & Offset

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: An image of the late Takeoff (C) is displayed on a screen while Quavo (L) and Offset (R) perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

After the performance, Offset shared a clip of the broadcast on Instagram. “Do this shit for the fam cuz this shit bigger than me,” he captioned the video. Quavo shared a clip as well with the caption: “For The Rocket.”

While they hadn’t performed together since Takeoff’s death, Quavo and Offset recently reunited to celebrate the late rapper’s birthday. They both shared tributes on Instagram for Takeoff as well. “Happy birthday rocket man,” Offset captioned a photo of Takeoff on Instagram. “The greatest to touch a mic!! best spirit ever!! purest man I know your heart was golden bring me peace bra we celebrate your life because you still right here I love you gang.” Alongside a post featuring a video of himself and Takeoff, Quavo wrote: “Happy Birthday @yrntakeoff can’t wait for days like this again!!! BEST believe we goin up all week the Rocket way GEEKD u 29 n***a.”

Quavo & Offset Perform At The BET Awards

Earlier in the night, Latto performed her new song, “Put It On Da Floor.” For the full list of winners, including GloRilla, Drake, Beyonce, and many more, head here. Quavo & Takeoff are also nominated together for the Best Group.

