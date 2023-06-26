T.I. met up with Quavo and Offset backstage at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. While speaking with the two Migos artists, he praised their tribute to Takeoff from the event.

“That sh*t there was Goddamn monumental,” T.I. told the rappers. “That’s something they gonna be talking about ten years from now.” The group continued sharing praise and smiling with one another.

Read More: Quavo & Offset Reunite At 2023 BET Awards

Quavo & Offset On Stage At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 25: (L-R) Offset and Quavo perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Despite the moment, fans theorized that Quavo and Offset still aren’t on good terms following their rumored beef. When the clip was shared by TheHipHopWolf on Instagram, one user commented, “You can tell Quavo and offset still not cool,” while another wrote, “They were told to do it. They didnt want too. Its clearly obvious.”

Another user had a more positive spin on the situation. They wrote: “Regardless of the fact if they still fucc with each other or not, they came together for a moment for the better good. they made have not spent their last moments together as a trio, but we know them as the migos. they understood what needed to be done. it could be a step in the right direction or it could be the end, who knows. but let’s just appreciate the moment, cause they didn’t have to do it, but they did.” Quavo and Offset also recently met up to celebrate Takeoff’s birthday.

Quavo & Offset Link Up With T.I.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE HIP-HOP WOLF® (@thehiphopwolf)

As for the performance, Quavo and Offset performed the track, “Hotel Lobby,” before a massive image of Takeoff appeared on the screen behind them. The two also performed the Migos’ hit, “Bad and Boujee.” It was their first time taking the stage together since Takeoff’s death, last November.

Read More: Quavo & Offset Honor Takeoff At BET Awards: Twitter Reacts

[Via]