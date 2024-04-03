Offset Sends Birthday Shoutout To Quavo, Puts Feud Rumors To Rest

Offset posted a tribute for Quavo on his birthday, earlier this week. In doing so, he shared a photo of the two of them with their late Migos partner, Takeoff, from many years ago. He captioned the post: “Happy gday my brother @quavohuncho love you 4L [for life].” It comes despite longstanding rumors of anonymity between the two.

The rappers previously linked up to honor Takeoff at the 2023 Grammy Awards, although that didn't seem to resolve the differences entirely. Rumors later surfaced that they got into a fight backstage. Months later, they reunited again for a performance at the BET Awards.

Offset & Quavo Perform Together At The BET Awards Following Takeoff's Death

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: (L-R) Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Offset finally spoke at length about the situation during an appearance on The Breakfast Club in October. He labeled Quavo his brother and said that "it’s all love." “I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other,” he explained at the time. “We went through something, we don’t have to show you smiles on faces … so stop doing that. We aint on no sucker sh*t with each other, we both came in this sh*t together and we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother. I still go through sh*t; I know bro go through sh*t, N****s love each other though at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it. Don’t ever try and turn us against each other. I hate that sh*t. At the end of the day, it ain’t your business.”

Offset Sends Love To Quavo

