Offset Defends Hip-Hop After Shannon Sharpe Says It Might Be Declining

Earlier this week, Offset's appearance on Club Shay Shay was released. in recent months, the podcast has been a platform for celebrities to spread some pretty wild rumors almost completely unchecked. The most notable example was Katt Williams who made weeks' worth of news with everything he said on his appearance. The former Migos rapper's time on the show was a lot less explosive but he still spawned plenty of memorable and discussion-worthy moments.

One of the big moments was a debate over whether hip-hop was "declining," a notion that Offset denies. “I don’t know what folks be talking ‘bout, it’s still that. Why would it not be? Everything is culturally moved from Hip-Hop, period. I don’t care what it is. It is a commercial—that ain’t got nothing to do with nothing. It’s all still brought to Hip-Hop at the end of the day," he explained. "“What the hell I look like saying it’s declining right now? I’m in it. No sir! And it’s way more rich Black folks off of Hip-Hop than ever. It ain’t never been no execs in the building like it is now" he concluded. Check out his full podcast appearance below.

Offset Defends Hip-Hop From Accusations Of Declining

In a different moment on the podcast, Offset updated fans on where things stand between him and Joe Budden. He gave some background on how they ended up at odds in the first place following Budden's criticisms of Cardi B and female rappers at large. Despite their issues the "WORTH IT" rapper insists that the two are now on good terms.

In another hilarious moment from the interview, Offset roasted Shannon Sharpe. The rapper took aim at the skinny pants Sharpe often steps out in claiming that he's "too big" for that. What do you think of Offset's comments about hip-hop not actually declining? Do you agree with him that the genre is putting more black people in positions of power than ever before? Let us know in the comment section below.

