Offset Defends Hip-Hop After Shannon Sharpe Says It Might Be Declining

The pair debated the current status of the genre.

BYLavender Alexandria
Offset Performs At History

Earlier this week, Offset's appearance on Club Shay Shay was released. in recent months, the podcast has been a platform for celebrities to spread some pretty wild rumors almost completely unchecked. The most notable example was Katt Williams who made weeks' worth of news with everything he said on his appearance. The former Migos rapper's time on the show was a lot less explosive but he still spawned plenty of memorable and discussion-worthy moments.

One of the big moments was a debate over whether hip-hop was "declining," a notion that Offset denies. “I don’t know what folks be talking ‘bout, it’s still that. Why would it not be? Everything is culturally moved from Hip-Hop, period. I don’t care what it is. It is a commercial—that ain’t got nothing to do with nothing. It’s all still brought to Hip-Hop at the end of the day," he explained. "“What the hell I look like saying it’s declining right now? I’m in it. No sir! And it’s way more rich Black folks off of Hip-Hop than ever. It ain’t never been no execs in the building like it is now" he concluded. Check out his full podcast appearance below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

Offset Defends Hip-Hop From Accusations Of Declining

In a different moment on the podcast, Offset updated fans on where things stand between him and Joe Budden. He gave some background on how they ended up at odds in the first place following Budden's criticisms of Cardi B and female rappers at large. Despite their issues the "WORTH IT" rapper insists that the two are now on good terms.

In another hilarious moment from the interview, Offset roasted Shannon Sharpe. The rapper took aim at the skinny pants Sharpe often steps out in claiming that he's "too big" for that. What do you think of Offset's comments about hip-hop not actually declining? Do you agree with him that the genre is putting more black people in positions of power than ever before? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset's Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETA

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Offset Attends Harbor NYCMusicOffset Roasts Shannon Sharpe For His Tight Pants
Offset Performs At HistoryMusicOffset Opens Up On His Past Issues With Joe Budden
Morehouse &amp; Spelman College Homecoming 2023 Presents Lil Durk &amp; FriendsMusicOffset Says Rap Is "Getting Boring" Due To Lack Of Originality
Billboard R&amp;B Hip-Hop Live - ConcertMusicOffset Links Up With XXXTENTACION's Little Brother In New Picture