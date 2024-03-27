Offset Roasts Shannon Sharpe For His Tight Pants

Earlier today, a new episode of Club Shay Shay was released featuring a conversation with former Migos rapper Offset. The podcast has become a go-to for celebrities looking to speak their mind in a mostly uncritical format. As a result it's sparked a handful of incredibly viral moments, none more so than Katt Williams earlier this year. He was given the platform to make all kinds of outlandish claims that sparked days, worth of news.

By comparison, Offset's interview is much more tame but that doesn't mean he isn't providing some valuable insight. In one of the most viral moments he opens up on his relationship with Joe Budden. He discusses how the bad vibes between the pair started and why it took some time to repair them, but he insists all is well now. In another funnier moment, he took aim at, host Shannon Sharpe. He called out Sharpe for some of the outfits he's been spotted wearing which can feature some very tight pants. The "Worth It" rapper clearly takes issue with the presentation and had to tell Sharpe he's just "too big" for pants like that. Check out the hilarious interaction they have below.

Read More: Offset's Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETA

Offset Hilariously Roasts Shannon Sharpe's Pants

Earlier this year, Offset took off on his first ever solo tour in support of his new album Set It Off. The shows got rave reviews right out of the gate with videos circulating online of hyped up crowds. Last week he teamed up with Gunna for a new single called "Prada Dem." The song saw Gunna addressing some of the snitching allegations he was hit with following his plea deal from the YSL RICO trial.

Many are expecting Offset to make an appearance on the long-awaited new Cardi B album when it arrives later this year. What do you think of Offset's hilarious jabs at Shannon Sharpe? Do you agree with him that Sharpe is too big to be wearing the skinny pants he's often photographed in? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

[Via]