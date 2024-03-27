Offset Opens Up On His Past Issues With Joe Budden

He delivered a pretty nuanced explanation of where they stand.

BYLavender Alexandria
Offset Performs At History

Recently, Offset became the most recent guest to sit alongside Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast. The podcast has already played host to a number of high-profile guests this year and sparked some controversy along the way. None were more controversial than Katt Williams who used to platform to spread some truly bizarre views completely unchecked. By comparison the former Migos rapper's interview is a lot more level-headed and occasionally he provides some actual insight.

One of the things he provided some insight into is a recent issue he had with Joe Budden. Offset explained where it came from, Budden's thoughts on Cardi B's new music and women in rap in general. He also commented on Budden being friendly with people in private before going on his show and suddenly turning critical. Despite all his issues the "Worth It" hitmaker repeatedly assures fans that the two are on good terms. He gives a surprisingly nuanced and thoughtful response that left fans with a lot to think about. Check out the full clip of his answer below.

Read More: Cardi B And Offset's Georgia Home Swatted By Police: Watch

Offset Opens Up On Where Things Stand With Joe Budden

Offset took off on his first ever solo tour earlier this year and early reviews have been strong. Clips from his first show made the rounds online with an audience looking particularly hype. A hilarious video from his tour made the rounds online earlier this week. In the clip somebody throws a bra on stage and he hilarious picks it up only to dramatically slam it to the ground.

Last week, Offset teamed up with Gunna for a new single called "Prada Dem." On the track Gunna addresses the snitching allegations he caught last year after pleading out of the YSL RICO trial. What do you think of Offset clarifying where things currently stand between him and Joe Budden? Do you think he shared a lot of insightful information in his new appearance on Club Shay Shay? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Offset's Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETA

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Offset Attends Harbor NYCMusicOffset Roasts Shannon Sharpe For His Tight Pants
Brian Ach/Getty ImagesMusicJoe Budden Claims He Wasn't Running From Offset, Actually Had To Pee
Morehouse &amp; Spelman College Homecoming 2023 Presents Lil Durk &amp; FriendsMusicOffset Has Crowd Going Wild On His "Set It Off" Tour
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicCardi B Battles Through Spicy Wings On Hot Ones