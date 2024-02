Known for his most successful single, the 2003 hit “Pump It Up”, Budden was formely signed to Def Jam Records. Prior to inking a deal with Def Jam, he appeared on several New York mixtapes presented by DJs such as Clue and Kayslay. He has since released five albums, two of them with his group Slaughterhouse, which also includes Royce da 5’9”, Joell Ortiz, and Crooked I. Budden is currently a co-star on the VH1 reality show, “Love & Hip Hop”.

Photo credit: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images