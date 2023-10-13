Offset’s Gifts To Cardi B Blasted By PETA

Cardi B and Offset recently had a pretty lavish and fun dual celebration on Thursday (October 12) that ruffled a few feathers in the animal rights world. Moreover, while the former celebrated her 31st birthday, which was the day before, whereas the latter held a joint release party for his brand new album, Set It Off. Of course, the two showed each other a lot of appreciation for these milestones, and for always supporting them on their individual and unitary journeys. However, what really set PETA off were the three crocodile Birkin bags that the former Migo gave the Bronx MC. Given how much she liked them, we doubt that this will result in the bags being put in the trash.

"Instead of using his wealth and influence for good, Offset chose to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars into a gruesome, violent industry," PETA Vice President Lisa Lange remarked. She released a statement directed to the couple on Friday (October 13). "[It] electroshocks crocodiles [and] shoves metal rods into their heads in an attempt to scramble their brains. [It] mutilates them while they’re still alive.

Cardi B Posts Birthday Snaps Along With Offset's Gifts

"PETA reminds everyone that people who still spend their money on a closet full of dead animals’ body parts either are clueless or simply don’t care about the extreme cruelty they’re perpetuating," she continued. "It’s just not worth it." Surely Offset and Cardi B aren't that ignorant; just a little careless, perhaps, but this certainly isn't the worst example of this treatment. Regardless, it's thanks to organizations like PETA that we're even conscious of these cruelties. They launched research and internal investigation efforts in Asia to minimize reptile cruelty in the fashion world, praising brands like Chanel, Burberry, and Vivienne Westwood for changing their ways.

Considering that the rap couple also gave out food and drinks for free at the bash, which wasn't all vegan, maybe PETA has a particular bone to pick with these two. These conversations are always important to bring up, because you never know how much one convinced person can change things. If Cardi and 'Set decide not to buy anymore croc bags, maybe that's a better life for another living individual. For more news and the latest updates on Cardi B and Offset, stay up to date on HNHH.

