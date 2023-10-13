Cardi B’s Birthday Shenanigans Included Previewing New Music & Smoking Cigarettes

Cardi B's vivacious personality has always allowed her to be the life of the party, but for her birthday this year, the New York native is giving back to fans instead of focusing on receiving gifts. On Thursday (October 12), her Instagram feed lit up with a red-hot new post that finds her previewing new music as the Bardi Gang anxiously awaits her sophomore album. "I’m back in the mood, I’m back on they a**es," the Hustlers actress declares in the clip below. "I’m teaching them classes / These b**ches is food!"

In her post's caption, Cardi wrote, "Throw it back like it's Thursday / I got cake, I'm lit, It's my birthday… Trophies." As per usual, the fashionista looked flawless while performing for IG, her long black hair twisted into a stunning updo. Her hourglass figure looked seriously sexy in a red dress, which chiefly showed off ample cleavage as Cardi sat pretty amid her collection of flowers and balloons gifted from her husband, Offset.

Cardi B Shows What She's Been Working on in the Studio

Speaking of the former Migo, on Friday (October 13), his highly anticipated Set It Off album landed on DSPs, complete with a new "Freaky" collaboration featuring his wife. Unfortunately for her, she's been too busy clapping back at critics slamming her for smoking on her birthday to fully celebrate their joint effort.

"You b**ches, you motherf**kers judging me... You motherf**kers is out here drinking NyQuil mixed with f**king Benadryl. Y'all popping f**king... Y'all not even getting the right motherf**king Percs," Cardi lashed out at her haters earlier this week. "You're out here motherf**king popping pills, b**ch. Full of motherf**king Fentanyl b**ch. Let me talk about you b**ches! You b**ches out here walking around with f**king sleepy pu**y."

Rap Diva Not Here for Critics

Do you think Cardi B deserves backlash for smoking a cigarette to celebrate her birthday? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

